Three orcas appear thousands of miles away from home, stunning scientists

A new-to-town pod of orcas in Puget Sound, Seattle, surprised researchers and delighted whale watchers.

The orcas were seen in waters near the city's downtown area on several occasions, thrilling onlookers lucky enough to catch a glimpse.

As the Associated Press detailed, researchers keep thorough records of killer whales that visit the Salish Sea — between Washington state and Canada — by identifying their fins and the grayish markings on their sides.

This pod of three — an adult female and what are believed to be her two offspring — has also been seen elsewhere, appearing in Vancouver, British Columbia. The sighting stunned experts, as there was no prior record of local whales.

Researchers located photos of the pod in Alaska waters in 2025, said Shari Tarantino of the Washington-based Orca Conservancy. Circular scars on the whales left by cookie-cutter sharks indicate they had spent time in the open ocean, where the sharks live.

"We don't know their exact origin with 100% certainty yet, but the leading hypothesis is that they're from Alaska, possibly the Aleutian region, given their appearance and the fact that some Alaskan populations range widely across the North Pacific," Tarantino wrote in an email, per the AP.

They were designated T419, T420, and T421, with "T" standing for "transient."

Orca sightings in unexpected locations are becoming more common, as are sightings of other ocean animals. As exciting as this can be for animal lovers, the circumstances are less so. As oceans warm and food becomes harder to find, marine wildlife is moving into new areas in search of valuable resources.

While the pod showed no signs of distress, it might have enjoyed some of Seattle's seafood. Tarantino said the pod feeds on the harbor seals, sea lions, and porpoises in the Salish Sea.

"They have quickly become a crowd favorite," Tarantino said in the email. "People spend a lifetime hoping to see a killer whale from shore, and these three have more than delivered."

"People ... are all very happy to see this," said Hongming Zheng, a photographer who drove 10 hours to peek at the pod. "It was epic."

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