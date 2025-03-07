  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers make game-changing discovery while studying one of nature's crown jewels: 'We can increase the efficiency and impact'

by Michelle Rochniak
Photo Credit: iStock

Coral reefs, the crown jewels of the ocean, contain several critically endangered species. Some of them now have a better chance of being meaningfully restored thanks to this game-changing discovery.

According to Phys.org, researchers from SECORE International, the CARMABI Foundation, and the University of Amsterdam published a study in PeerJ that found optimal strategies for using in vitro fertilization to reproduce four species of coral.

The beautifully named species are Diploria labyrinthiformis, Colpophyllia natans, Pseudodiploria strigosa, and Orbicella faveolata. They are all from the Caribbean and are vital to maintaining the area's marine ecosystems.

One of the study's key findings is how fast fertilization happens within each kind of coral.

D. labyrinthiformis, C. natans, and P. strigosa are all brain corals, which fertilize within 15 minutes. O. faveolata, however, can provide a foundation to a coral reef and needs about one to two hours to be successful.

This work is incredibly crucial because the Caribbean houses about 10% of the world's coral reefs. The Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network released a report in 2021 that stated that Caribbean coral reefs have suffered greatly over the last several decades because of, among other issues, water pollution from tourists and inadequate sewage management.

The work done by the study's researchers aims to solve this mistreatment by using the IVF practices they have found to preserve marine biodiversity in the Caribbean.

"By fine-tuning these methods, we can increase the efficiency and impact of coral restoration projects, giving these vital ecosystems a better chance of recovery," said Valérie F. Chamberland, the study's lead author and a researcher at SECORE International.

The GCRMN also recommended solutions including reducing coastal runoff, banning the use of destructive fishing gear (such as spearguns and gill nets), and reducing parrotfish fishing (and possibly banning fishing of large herbivorous species and grouper).

Reducing and banning fishing would allow herbivores to take care of algal overgrowth, which would also bring more balance to the Caribbean's marine ecosystems.

x