'Especially aromatic' opossum becomes unlikely rescue star after surviving bitter cold

"Was covered in wet mud, and [seemed like] he was 'farting all night.'"

In Southwest Virginia, a nearly frozen opossum has become the star of an unusual wildlife rescue story, primarily because of the odor rescuers reported.

What happened?

After the opossum was discovered on a Southwest Virginia carport during severe cold, rescuers took him in. The person who found him described the opossum as "old, decrepit, cold, [and] barely moving."

As reported by WSLS, the animal was found in a near-frozen condition. It appeared to be so distressed that rescuers intervened.

The rescuers noted that the animal "was covered in wet mud, and [seemed like] he was 'farting all night.'"

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, which received the opossum for follow-up care, said he had "a lovely yellow tinge to his crusty fur and a nearly-visible aura of funk emanating from him in a 2-foot radius. Despite this, he was mostly healthy!"

Photo Credit: Facebook

The wildlife center guessed that "he had gotten wet (perhaps while dumpster diving) and couldn't keep himself warm enough in the below-freezing temperatures."

It added that "he will be at our wildlife hospital for a brief observation period, during which he will enjoy healthy food, shelter, and insulation from the worst of winter. Once temperatures are safe enough to do so, he will go back to his home in the wild."

As for its "aura of funk," the wildlife center did confirm that "wild animals, and especially adult opossums do tend to be… well, 'fragrant,' but this guy was especially aromatic."

Why does it matter?

Periods of bitter cold can leave wildlife exposed, weakened, or immobilized, especially animals that are older or already under stress.

Near wooded areas, structures such as sheds, porches, and carports can become temporary shelters for animals trying to survive severe weather. What may look like a strange pile of mud or debris could actually be an animal in distress.

Opossums play an important role in local ecosystems. As scavengers, they help clean up waste and also eat countless ticks that can spread disease.

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