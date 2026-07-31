New York rescuer squeezes between two fences to free a trapped opossum and her pouch babies

"I just don't want to scare her too much."

On Long Island, New York, a mother opossum carrying several babies in her pouch became trapped in a narrow space between two backyard fences, creating a dangerous situation that required a wildlife rescue.

What happened?

The incident began when a homeowner spotted an animal stuck between two fence lines. After police reached out to Long Island animal rescuer John DeBacker for help, he quickly found a mother opossum wedged so tightly that getting to her meant climbing down between the fences himself.

In a video of the ordeal shared by The Dodo, the caption read, "She was carrying her entire family in her pouch."

With babies inside the mother's pouch, even a small mistake could have made the rescue worse. DeBacker worked slowly so he could release her without frightening her or causing any of the young to fall.

"I just don't want to scare her too much," he said mid-rescue.

The cramped space was dangerous for DeBacker too. He said in the video, "There was a nail sticking out and I almost got a scrape from the nail."

Once he freed the exhausted mother along with her babies, he checked to make sure none were left behind. Finally, he brought the family to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for care.

Why does it matter?

Narrow gaps, exposed nails, loose fencing, and other overlooked hazards can trap animals that are simply trying to move through neighborhoods in search of shelter or food.

Opossums are often treated as pests, but they are shy animals that play an important role in local ecosystems. They can help by eating insects and cleaning up organic waste.

One commenter on The Dodo video wrote, "I love opossums. They are so misunderstood. Thanks to the homeowner for calling for help, and of course to the rescuer and the rehabber. Great work everyone!"

What's being done?

Instead of trying to pull the opossum out by force, the homeowner called for help. That gave DeBacker, a specialist, the chance to manage the rescue carefully and make sure the mother and babies were taken afterward to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Inspecting your fence lines and yards for hazards can help prevent painful injuries and reduce the chances of animals becoming trapped in the first place.

Wild animals, especially mothers with young, can be under enormous stress, and trained responders are better equipped to protect everyone involved.

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