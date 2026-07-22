Barking dogs lead to a late-night rescue of an opossum dangling from house cables

"She was dead-scared and wouldn't let go of the cable."

A burst of barking from a group of dogs led to an unusual rescue after a homeowner checked security cameras and found a terrified opossum hanging from cables outside their house.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, the original poster explained that, after they heard their grandmother's dogs barking, they found the opossum outside.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The OP wrote that they first moved the dogs away and then tried to help the animal.

"She was dead-scared and wouldn't let go of the cable," they said, explaining that they had to gently loosen the animal's grip.

When the opossum became anxious again, the rescuer returned her to a higher spot outside.

"Eventually she did get nervous in my hand too and thus I took her outside and properly left her in the top of the roof, her original destination," the poster explained.

Opossums are adaptable nocturnal animals that climb, cross, and rest on structures people have added to the landscape.

Why does it matter?

Human development can fragment habitat and create unusual new pathways for animals to use, which can lead to more human-wildlife interactions.

That overlap can raise the stakes for everyone involved. Pets may corner animals, drivers may not see them at night, and frightened animals can be injured while trying to escape. Many tense encounters with wildlife are at least partly shaped by how humans expand into and alter animal habitat.

Opossums are often beneficial neighbors. They eat insects and other pests and usually want nothing to do with humans. But they can end up in difficult situations if the environment around them doesn't suit their needs.

What can I do?

If you live in an area where opossums and other nocturnal wildlife pass through, keeping dogs and cats supervised at night is one of the simplest ways to prevent an encounter from turning violent. Bringing pet food inside and securing trash can also help reduce conflict around homes.

If you spot an animal that is trapped or injured, the safest step is usually to contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or local animal control agency. Even animals that may seem calm can panic quickly, and handling them yourself can put both you and the animal at risk.

Homeowners can also make their properties a little less hazardous by blocking easy access points to attics and crawl spaces and covering dangerous gaps.

Animals such as opossums are best treated as temporary wild visitors. Small coexistence steps can help reduce stress for animals already navigating a heavily human-shaped environment.

"Good on you for saving her, she's precious," one commenter wrote.

Another echoed, "She's so sweet looking and thank you for saving her from the dogs!"

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