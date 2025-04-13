Experts issue urgent warning as breeding site faces accelerating threats: 'Deteriorating day by day'

Several conservation groups are working to protect the eggs and hatchlings.

Cox's Bazar Beach, one of the world's most important nesting grounds for olive ridley sea turtles, is in crisis. In just a few weeks, more than 100 of these vulnerable turtles have been found dead in Bangladesh, raising warnings from conservationists who say that human activity is pushing the area's wildlife to the brink.

What's happening?

Each year between October and April, olive ridley sea turtles migrate to Cox's Bazar to lay their eggs.

But this breeding season, over 100 dead turtles have washed ashore, many entangled in nets or showing signs of injury.

Wildlife researcher Shital Kumar Nath from the Community Development Centre told Mongabay that a mix of factors, including illegal fishing nets, rapid hotel development, and heavy foot traffic from tourists, disrupt the turtles' ability to nest and survive.

Although large fishing nets are officially banned within 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of the beach, enforcement is weak.

Meanwhile, the area's booming tourism industry, which draws up to 35,000 visitors daily, continues to reshape the coastline.

"As the situation is deteriorating day by day and it has been damaging nature and ecology, we will talk to the tourism sectors along with the other relevant departments to come to a solution soon," Nath said.

Why is the turtle crisis important?

Sea turtles play a critical role in marine ecosystems, keeping coral reefs healthy and balancing marine food chains. When they disappear, the ripple effects can reach humans, too.

Roughly 1.6 million fishers in Bangladesh rely on fishing for their livelihoods. A healthy turtle population helps maintain the coastal ecosystems that support this way of life.

The tourism industry also relies on the area's natural beauty, which becomes harder to market when wildlife begins to vanish.

What's being done about the turtle crisis?

Several conservation groups — including the Nature Conservation Management, CODEC, and the Arannayk Foundation — are working to protect turtle eggs and hatchlings.

Last year, they incubated nearly 37,000 eggs across 12 hatcheries. They also run local awareness campaigns to educate fishers, tourists, and residents on how to protect the turtles and their beach habitats.

Governments have backed some conservation efforts, such as a multimillion-dollar project to save the Great Barrier Reef, but experts say more enforcement and coordination are urgently needed.

Local solutions, like coordinated rescues by nonprofits and authorities in Florida, have helped protect vulnerable sea turtle populations and support their recovery.

There are also ways for people to help: choose eco-friendly travel options, reduce plastic use, and support wildlife protection groups.

