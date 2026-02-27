Researchers sound alarm after making concerning discovery in ocean depths: 'We are only beginning to understand'

"These … could have far-reaching effects on marine ecosystems."

A study put on full display how one chemical element of plastic can completely change both sides of the predator-prey relationship in the ocean.

What's happening?

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University explored how oleamide, a chemical often used as a lubricant for plastic, influences marine life.

Their findings were published in the Journal of Experimental Marine Biology and Ecology, focusing on the South Florida octopus and its common prey.

The reason for choosing oleamide was that it is naturally produced by numerous organisms and thus has the potential to confuse or influence marine life. As one example, it is reminiscent of oleic acid, which is linked to death and scavenging among crabs.

To study the effect of oleamide, FAU scientists observed 31,500 interactions between the octopus and its prey of hermit crabs, free-living crabs, snails, and clams. They charted each as a successful, failed, or brief grasp.

The presence of oleamide in water caused the octopuses to favor free-living crabs over hermit crabs. Hermit crabs continually fell out of favor, falling even below clams.

For the prey, perhaps due to their confusion surrounding oleamide, they reduced their predator-avoidance behaviors. That continued even as interactions with the octopuses went up.

These changes lasted even after oleamide was removed. Surprisingly, this didn't mean the octopuses were more successful in the hunts. Instead, they just had more grasps and failed attempts.

Why is oleamide's impact on marine life important?

While it's difficult to assess these changes, there's no denying they profoundly alter the marine ecosystem.

"These subtle behavioral shifts could reshape the distribution and abundance of resources, change feeding dynamics, and affect interaction rates across multiple species, ultimately influencing the structure and function of coastal marine ecosystems in ways we are only beginning to understand," said Madelyn A. Hair, the study's first author, in a press release.

If oleamide pollution makes prey, such as free-living crabs, sitting ducks, it could ultimately threaten their survival. If it impacts octopuses' hunting, that could also spell trouble.

What's being done about plastic pollution in the ocean?

Preventing chemicals from entering waterways is crucial, and nonprofits like The Ocean Cleanup are at the forefront. There are also large efforts to remove plastics already in the ocean in places like the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

Phasing out harmful substances in plastics, using less plastic, and opting for eco-friendly alternatives are ways consumers and companies can do their part. Until the plastic pollution crisis is dealt with, it's hard to get a handle on all the potential changes in marine life.

"These changes in predator-prey interactions could have far-reaching effects on marine ecosystems," Hair concluded. "Oleamide leaching from plastics may ripple through entire marine communities."

