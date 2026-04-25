  • Outdoors Outdoors

Family donates 250-acre old-growth forest after 60 years of ownership

After so many years of protecting this land, the Morton family has successfully ensured that it will stay wild and healthy for years to come.

by Laurelle Stelle
A serene shoreline with gentle waves, bordered by lush green trees under a clear blue sky.

Photo Credit: iStock

The Morton family of Erie, Pennsylvania, decided to give back to the community by donating 249 acres of land to the French Creek Valley Conservancy, Erie News Now reported

The property is found in the Muddy Creek subbasin of the French Creek Watershed, bordering the Seneca Division of the Erie National Wildlife Refuge.

Part of the area is forested and, according to the report, has hardly changed in the nearly 60 years since the Morton family purchased it, making it an old growth forest

This type of forest is important because it contains species that aren't found in newer, logged forests, not to mention trees at many different points in their life cycles. All this creates unique ecosystems and supports wildlife in a way that can't be replicated after the forest is cut down.

In recognition of the healthy condition of the area and its importance to wildlife, the National Audubon Society named the parcel's forest, called the Hemlock Hill Research Area, an Important Bird Area.

The conservation easement, meanwhile, is called the Jane and Gene Morton Forest in honor of the Morton parents.

Eugene Morton was a major force behind the conservation of this land until his death in August. His wife, Bridget Stuchbury, alongside Timothy Morton and Marian Metler Morton, arranged the donation of the property to the FCVC.

The property is closed to most public use. However, it is open to the public for "leave no trace" access, allowing visitors to birdwatch, hike, and enjoy the beautiful natural scenery. 

Hemlock Hill will also continue to be used for biology research involving the wildlife in the area.

After so many years of protecting this land, the Morton family has ensured that it will stay wild and healthy, providing habitat for wildlife for years to come.

A similar generous donation in Maine is another example of how landowners can contribute parcels of forest to future generations.

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.

Cool Picks

EnergySage solar panels on roof.
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider