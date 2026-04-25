Family donates 250-acre old-growth forest after 60 years of ownership

After so many years of protecting this land, the Morton family has successfully ensured that it will stay wild and healthy for years to come.

The Morton family of Erie, Pennsylvania, decided to give back to the community by donating 249 acres of land to the French Creek Valley Conservancy, Erie News Now reported.

The property is found in the Muddy Creek subbasin of the French Creek Watershed, bordering the Seneca Division of the Erie National Wildlife Refuge.

Part of the area is forested and, according to the report, has hardly changed in the nearly 60 years since the Morton family purchased it, making it an old growth forest.

This type of forest is important because it contains species that aren't found in newer, logged forests, not to mention trees at many different points in their life cycles. All this creates unique ecosystems and supports wildlife in a way that can't be replicated after the forest is cut down.

In recognition of the healthy condition of the area and its importance to wildlife, the National Audubon Society named the parcel's forest, called the Hemlock Hill Research Area, an Important Bird Area.

The conservation easement, meanwhile, is called the Jane and Gene Morton Forest in honor of the Morton parents.

Eugene Morton was a major force behind the conservation of this land until his death in August. His wife, Bridget Stuchbury, alongside Timothy Morton and Marian Metler Morton, arranged the donation of the property to the FCVC.

The property is closed to most public use. However, it is open to the public for "leave no trace" access, allowing visitors to birdwatch, hike, and enjoy the beautiful natural scenery.

Hemlock Hill will also continue to be used for biology research involving the wildlife in the area.

After so many years of protecting this land, the Morton family has ensured that it will stay wild and healthy, providing habitat for wildlife for years to come.

A similar generous donation in Maine is another example of how landowners can contribute parcels of forest to future generations.

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