Residents outraged after major oil spill devastates popular park: 'This is unacceptable'

"Time and again, the guilty parties move on with no consequences."

Dublin residents are voicing outrage after a major oil spill devastated Kilbogget Park, a popular public green space just south of the city. The spill, which occurred at a Bank of Ireland data center, has sparked widespread concern about environmental damage and corporate responsibility.

One commenter summed up the frustration: "This is unacceptable."

The incident was captured in a viral TikTok video by environmental advocate Shannen (@_greengal), who described the spill as "one of the worst inland oil spills" first responders had ever seen.

While media coverage has focused on a rescued family of swans, Shannen warned that countless insects, plants, and other birds are at risk. Heavy rainfall after the spill carried the oil downstream into the ocean, compounding the environmental impact. She called the event "ecocide" and urged viewers to demand that Bank of Ireland, not taxpayers, cover the cleanup.

Cleanup is expected to cost tens of thousands of euros. Similar disputes have occurred elsewhere, with Gulf Coast residents suing oil companies after spills devastated local industries, showing how communities can hold corporations accountable.

Locals expressed their frustration in the comments. "Awful, surely BOI can be held accountable to pay for it to be corrected," wrote one viewer.

Another added, "It's not that people don't care, but time and again, the guilty parties move on with no consequences."

The human toll was clear from another commenter who shared: "My girlfriend, a vet, is dealing with the fallout and isn't paid for it. Bank of Ireland needs to step up!"

Many commenters praised groups like the Kildare Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre for caring for impacted birds. Others highlighted the economic ripple effect.

"We were looking at Bank of Ireland for a mortgage. Guess I'm looking elsewhere," one wrote. Green banking options have gotten more popular in recent years for exactly this reason.

Another vowed: "Bank of Ireland should 1000% pay and be fined on top. I'll be changing banks if they don't."

As cleanup efforts continue, locals and viewers alike are calling for stronger accountability to prevent similar disasters in the future. For residents of Dublin and beyond, the spill is a stark reminder of the importance of protecting shared public spaces and wildlife from environmental negligence.

