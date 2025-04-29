  • Outdoors Outdoors

Contractors face felony charges after devastating destruction of pond: 'Beyond anything I've ever seen'

"Charge them to the full extent of the law."

by Claire Huber
"Charge them to the full extent of the law."

Photo Credit: iStock

Water pollution is a common occurrence that happens both intentionally and unintentionally. Chemicals spilled in bodies of water are toxic to both the environment and human health. 

Contractors Braden Lance and Jeremy Oliver repeatedly disposed of oil field wastewater in a small pond in northeastern Utah. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the men were hired to dump the waste in a disposal facility in Wyoming. Reportedly, they cut corners to pocket money and avoid the long drive to the assigned dump site.

The oil, hydraulic fluid, grease, sand, and mud in the wastewater gave off a chemical odor and killed plants surrounding the lake. Both offenders were charged with "third-degree felony counts of 'unlawful discharge of pollutants,'" per The Salt Lake Tribune.

The Salt Lake Tribune also shared the news on its Instagram account. 

The graphic quotes Brent Kasza, a Utah Trust Lands Administration special agent who was astounded by this crime against human health, natural ecosystems, and aquatic animals. 

"The sheer quantity of the pollution was beyond anything I've ever seen as an investigator," he said

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Pollutants such as oil and hydraulic fluid in bodies of water pose a significant threat to public health and drinking water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Oil waste in aquatic spaces impacts the food chain, which can, in turn, damage human food sources. The contractors responsible for the overwhelming damage to the Utah pond failed to consider the consequences not only for plants and animals in the area but also for people. 

One review reported on the consequences of oil exposure on the human body. It compiled a group of studies and found that exposure to pollutants spilled in bodies of water can impact individuals' nervous system, skin, and mental health. 

Appalled by Lance's and Oliver's crimes, members of the public commented on The Salt Lake Tribune's social post. 

One person angrily joked, "Charge them to the full extent of the law, then make them drink it."

Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

All the time 💯

Often 😢

Only sometimes 😟

Never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another commented, "Sickening."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x