Employee shares photos of unexpected landscaping at their office park: 'I low-key want to work with you'

A Redditor posted pictures of their office's native plant garden, and commenters were ready to submit their resumes.

Five pictures of the company's garden, which was spread out along a corporate-looking building and on a parking lot rotary, were shared with the r/NativePlantGardening community, showcasing plenty of green plants, colorful flowers, and tall grass.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Just like at residential homes, many business properties install non-native grass. This type of grass requires constant maintenance, including watering, mowing, fertilizing, weeding, and possibly spraying pesticides or herbicides. That means companies or property owners have to pay more for landscaping, which can put a serious dent in budgets.

The OP's workplace has taken a different approach, allowing native plants to flourish. The building is surrounded by greenery, and it likely requires minimal maintenance. The money saved on landscaping and watering can be used for more important expenses, like employee bonuses or office upgrades.

Additionally, native plants and natural lawns support the local ecosystem, welcoming all sorts of critters. They can offer food sources and habitats for animals such as rabbits, squirrels, and insects.

When you rewild a space like this, it also makes it more welcoming for pollinators, which are essential to a healthy ecosystem and the human food supply.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

According to the UN, 75% of the world's food crops and 90% of flowering plants rely on pollinators. Creating friendly spaces for bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators helps stabilize the food supply and protect the Earth's delicate balance.

Homeowners can save money on utilities and reduce yard maintenance by opting for a natural lawn, even if they only install a partial lawn replacement. The same benefits apply to company properties. These spaces are sustainable, beautiful, and cost-effective, making them the best choice for any outdoor area.

Other Redditors swooned over the OP's workplace.

One person said, "Very pretty. It's nice to see more and more businesses using native landscaping."

Someone else wrote, "This is a great example of how all commercial real estate properties should look."

And another Redditor was ready to apply, joking, "Now I low-key want to work with you!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.