Scientists spark backlash with first-of-its-kind ocean experiment: 'It's going to be the largest thing humanity has ever done'

A small but growing group of scientists and researchers is exploring ocean-based carbon geoengineering, which involves adding chemicals to make oceans less acidic.

These largely untested experimental approaches could help our planet's oceans absorb more carbon dioxide and reduce ocean acidification.

As The New York Times Magazine reported, researchers became interested in this work as evidence emerged that the oceans absorb about a quarter of the world's carbon pollution. When excess carbon dioxide dissolves in seawater, it changes the ocean chemistry and makes it harder for marine life to survive.

These researchers are seeking ways to address both rising atmospheric carbon levels and increasing acidification of marine ecosystems.

If their experimental ideas work, there could be significant benefits. However, this approach is associated with a high level of technological uncertainty and has drawn criticism from mainstream environmental groups.

It's unclear whether changing ocean pH could meaningfully reduce carbon levels or have negative consequences, such as disrupting marine food webs. Critics also point out that ocean geoengineering could divert attention from the urgent need to reduce pollution and render seafood unsafe to eat.

Additionally, there are concerns that ocean geoengineering could be linked to carbon credit markets and allow pollution-intensive industries to pay for experimental offsets rather than change their harmful behaviors.

However, the scientists involved in this work emphasize that their work focuses on understanding limits and exploring what's possible. Efforts thus far have been small-scale and research-focused.

"If we're serious about carbon dioxide removal, it's going to be the largest thing humanity has ever done," said David Ho, an oceanography professor at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa, per the Times. "It really should be something that governments pour effort into, like the Manhattan Project."

Meanwhile, many other innovative exploration projects are underway to further explore unknown depths in our oceans and understand how the changing climate is impacting them.

Until they are thoroughly tested and understood, controversial deep-sea projects like this have the potential to either open new doors or cause more harm than good.

If you are interested in ocean geoengineering projects and experimental approaches to addressing our planet's climate crisis, follow the work of innovative scientists and share what you learn with family and friends.

"I don't think it's realistic to leave the oceans untouched," said David Koweek, chief scientist at the nonprofit conservation organization Ocean Visions, per the Times. "Our collective inaction has left us with little choice."

