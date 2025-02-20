Rarely seen 'doomsday fish' sparks concerns after washing ashore on Mexico beach: 'Nobody's going to believe this'

"They've almost never been seen live."

A rarely seen deep-sea creature, whose sighting is often associated with forthcoming disaster, left Mexican beachgoers earlier this year scratching their heads as they watched the strange, slithering fish wriggle in the waves, according to USA Today.

What's happening?

An oarfish, also called a doomsday fish, was spotted on the Baja California Sur shoreline. Unique for their long, ribbon-like bodies, the species can grow up to 30 feet, per the Ocean Conservancy.

The filter feeders are seldom seen by humans because they thrive at more than 3,200 feet below the surface, Ocean Conservancy continued.

When spotted topside, they are often sick, dying, or disoriented.

"They've almost never been seen live," a witness said in a video clip described by USA Today. "Nobody's going to believe this."

Why is the sighting important?

Human sightings have — sometimes — been followed by disasters. The conservancy said that 20 oarfish were spotted on the coast ahead of the terrible 2011 Japan earthquake. A 9.1 quake generated a terrible tsunami, leaving 18,000 dead, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

USA Today added that oarfish's association with earthquakes dates to the 17th century, though benign sightings by kayakers and others have also been marked more recently. Some of the fish spotted at different times were dead, which perplexed scientists. Natural weather patterns may play a role in the sporadic sightings, per the report.

While our planet's overheating and ocean plastic pollution problems can't be linked to every marine anomaly, the human-caused warming and waste have impacted sea-dwellers. Crucial coral reefs are an example of ocean species that experts fear are jeopardized by rising sea temperatures.

The Washington Post reported there are around 170 trillion pieces of plastic trash in our oceans. It's a whale-entangling mess for sea creatures.

What's being done about ocean health?

For starters, it's important to recognize rare wonders like the oarfish when they are spotted, to appreciate them, and to work to make sure they endure for future generations.

Reducing plastic waste is a great place to start. Simply ditching plastic bags for reusable cloth ones at the grocery store can save heaps of trash from ending up in the landfill each year. Plastic bags can take decades to degrade, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

At home, you can switch out your old light bulbs for LEDs. It's a money-saving move that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. What's more, they produce five times less planet-warming air pollution than traditional bulbs.

The conservancy also has a list of ways you can help with your advocacy.

"Like all our ocean species, the ability for deep-sea animals like oarfish to live in a safe, trash-free habitat depends on whether or not we decide to take action," Hogge wrote.

