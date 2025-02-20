  • Outdoors Outdoors

Rarely seen 'doomsday fish' sparks concerns after washing ashore on Mexico beach: 'Nobody's going to believe this'

"They've almost never been seen live."

by Rick Kazmer
"They've almost never been seen live."

Photo Credit: iStock

A rarely seen deep-sea creature, whose sighting is often associated with forthcoming disaster, left Mexican beachgoers earlier this year scratching their heads as they watched the strange, slithering fish wriggle in the waves, according to USA Today.

What's happening?

An oarfish, also called a doomsday fish, was spotted on the Baja California Sur shoreline. Unique for their long, ribbon-like bodies, the species can grow up to 30 feet, per the Ocean Conservancy.

The filter feeders are seldom seen by humans because they thrive at more than 3,200 feet below the surface, Ocean Conservancy continued.

When spotted topside, they are often sick, dying, or disoriented.

"They've almost never been seen live," a witness said in a video clip described by USA Today. "Nobody's going to believe this."

Why is the sighting important?

Human sightings have — sometimes — been followed by disasters. The conservancy said that 20 oarfish were spotted on the coast ahead of the terrible 2011 Japan earthquake. A 9.1 quake generated a terrible tsunami, leaving 18,000 dead, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Watch now: Ecologist shares why she remains hopeful in the face of climate doom and gloom

USA Today added that oarfish's association with earthquakes dates to the 17th century, though benign sightings by kayakers and others have also been marked more recently. Some of the fish spotted at different times were dead, which perplexed scientists. Natural weather patterns may play a role in the sporadic sightings, per the report.

While our planet's overheating and ocean plastic pollution problems can't be linked to every marine anomaly, the human-caused warming and waste have impacted sea-dwellers. Crucial coral reefs are an example of ocean species that experts fear are jeopardized by rising sea temperatures.

The Washington Post reported there are around 170 trillion pieces of plastic trash in our oceans. It's a whale-entangling mess for sea creatures. 

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done about ocean health?

For starters, it's important to recognize rare wonders like the oarfish when they are spotted, to appreciate them, and to work to make sure they endure for future generations.

Reducing plastic waste is a great place to start. Simply ditching plastic bags for reusable cloth ones at the grocery store can save heaps of trash from ending up in the landfill each year. Plastic bags can take decades to degrade, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

At home, you can switch out your old light bulbs for LEDs. It's a money-saving move that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. What's more, they produce five times less planet-warming air pollution than traditional bulbs.

The conservancy also has a list of ways you can help with your advocacy.

"Like all our ocean species, the ability for deep-sea animals like oarfish to live in a safe, trash-free habitat depends on whether or not we decide to take action," Hogge wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x