Governor calls for investigation into National Weather Service following 'troubling' incident: 'Especially with the loss of life'

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for a federal investigation into why residents in parts of Michigan weren't alerted ahead of a life-threatening weather event, according to CBS News.

What's happening?

On Friday, March 6, "dangerous, tornadic activity" struck Southwest Michigan, part of a weather event so significant that it warranted a dedicated Wikipedia entry.

According to WMMT, that day "was the deadliest day for tornadoes in Michigan" since May 13, 1980, and between March 5 and March 7, eight people were killed in a tornado outbreak.

On March 8, the Detroit News reported that Whitmer's office issued a statement demanding answers about why the National Weather Service did not issue a tornado watch.

Stacey LaRouche, a spokesperson for Whitmer, explained that Americans have long relied on and expect accurate and timely NWS warnings in the event of deadly weather.

"The National Weather Service exists to monitor conditions and inform Americans of severe weather in their communities," she began.

"The fact that the [NWS] did not issue a tornado watch is troubling, especially with the loss of life in Michigan. While tornadoes can be hard to predict, the federal government should investigate whether the failure to issue a watch was related to federal cuts."

Why is this concerning?

Whitmer's spokesperson didn't beat around the bush, directly addressing the possibility that federal cuts to the National Weather Service had cost American lives.

In February 2025, sweeping reductions in force and resources hit several federal agencies, and neither the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration nor the National Weather Service was spared.

Experts immediately sounded the alarm as hurricane season approached and warned that both agencies were already dangerously understaffed before the cuts.

By April, NOAA employees warned that avoidable deaths would result, with one now eerie prediction that fatalities would occur because "people [were] not going to get out of harm's way" without time-sensitive NWS alerts to do so.

In late June, regional NWS offices reported trying to do the same volume of work with half the staff and resources, again warning that Americans were unwittingly at graver risk due to an increase in extreme weather events.

Whitmer wasn't the first to raise such questions after a deadly extreme weather event.

In July, not long after experts warned that cuts to NOAA and the NWS would delay critical, time-sensitive warnings, a severe and deadly flash flooding event in Texas killed at least 138 people.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the NWS came under scrutiny for allegedly delayed warnings advising those in harm's way to seek higher ground.

What's being done about it?

In addition to requesting a federal investigation, Whitmer formally declared a state of emergency on March 8.

"Our entire state is wrapping its arms around Three Rivers, Union City, Edwardsburg, and everywhere in between. Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones and the Michiganders who were injured," she said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.