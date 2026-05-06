Equivalent to raw sewage from 20 million people, fish farm sludge decimates Norwegian fjords

"The feces, the uneaten feed, the urine — everything goes into the water."

Norway's salmon boom carries a hidden cost — one that, without changes, could be paid by the fjords, wildlife, and communities that depend on the fish.

According to The Guardian, the industry is releasing so much waste into fjords and coastal waters that researchers say the pollution rivals the untreated sewage output of tens of millions of people.

An analysis by the Sunstone Institute estimated that Norwegian aquaculture in 2025 released around 75,000 metric tons of nitrogen, 13,000 metric tons of phosphorus, and 360,000 metric tons of organic carbon.

Those nutrient loads are equivalent to untreated sewage produced by about 17.2 million people for nitrogen, 20 million for phosphorus, and 30 million for organic carbon.

"Norway is a small country of just 5.5 million people, and the output of aquaculture pollution in terms of these three nutrients is three to five times larger than the population," report author Alexandra Pires Duro said, according to The Guardian. "The feces, the uneaten feed, the urine — everything goes into the water."

Officials are already seeing signs of strain in some of the country's most well-known fjords. In Hardangerfjord, authorities rejected nine fish farm applications in March because of their pollution potential. In Sognefjord, a separate study found rising nutrient inflows were linked to about two-thirds of deep-water oxygen loss, with warm water responsible for the rest.

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The timing adds to the concern. Nutrient loads peak in summer, when marine ecosystems are less able to absorb excess pollution.

"The major concern we experienced in the last few years is that all these algae and plankton and whatever die and they sink down to the bottom of the floor and they decompose — and that process uses oxygen," said Tom Pedersen, expert reviewer on the report, per The Guardian. "The end result is that the oxygen level in the fjord is going down and has gone down."

For communities, the impacts extend beyond the farms. Oxygen-depleted water can disrupt food webs and threaten livelihoods tied to fishing and tourism. Declining water quality can also affect cultural identity, economic stability, and recreation.

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