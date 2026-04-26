$3,500 reward offered after illegal fish found in Montana pond

Organizations have come together to offer a cash reward for information on how the species could have been introduced to the water source.

State wildlife officials discovered that someone illegally introduced northern pike to Pine Grove Pond in Kalispell, Montana.

What's happening?

According to the Bonner County Daily Bee, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks found the fish on January 29.

Pine Grove Pond is completely isolated from other bodies of water and has previously been unaffected by northern pike. Montana FWP usually stocks it with rainbow trout and westslope cutthroat trout to encourage young people to fish.

"This is an extremely disappointing and damaging act," said Mike Hensler, regional fisheries manager for Montana FWP, in a press release. "Pine Grove Pond was built and managed as a place for kids and families to learn to fish and enjoy catching trout. Introducing pike could ruin that experience for everyone."

Why is the northern pike's presence concerning?

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, northern pike are generally native in the north-central U.S. However, human activity has extended the species' range, which could cause other fish populations to decline.

The USGS cited a few studies that found northern pike likely played a role in declining populations before, including two species of trout in Montana's Stillwater lakes. Other research suggested that northern pike caused the decline of landlocked salmon populations in Maine.

Animals that are already established in an area function as keystone species. When their numbers decline, it often indicates an unbalanced ecosystem and that the habitat needs better management. If people don't take action, food supply chains could malfunction, leading to a loss of food security.

What's being done about the northern pike?

According to the Bonner County Daily Bee, Montana FWP's regional communication and education program manager, Dillon Tabish, is encouraging action. He said that anglers at Pine Grove Pond should cull and turn in any northern pike they find.

Organizations have also come together to offer a cash reward for information on how the species could have been introduced to the water source. Montana FWP has pledged up to $1,000 for tips, while Flathead Valley Trout Unlimited and Flathead Wildlife Incorporated are offering an additional $2,000 and $500, respectively.

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