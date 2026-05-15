Aurora could light up skies in 20 states Thursday night as solar storm reaches Earth

If conditions hold, visibility could extend much farther south than usual.

A forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, could be visible across parts of 20 U.S. states overnight as a G2 geomagnetic storm reaches Earth.

According to Yahoo, the updated alert follows the detection of an Earth-directed coronal mass ejection, or CME, and comes as especially dark skies set in ahead of the new moon.

What causes the northern lights?

The northern lights form when charged particles from the sun interact with Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere. In this case, NOAA says a moderate geomagnetic storm became possible after solar material was hurled toward Earth.

Activity from a coronal hole — an opening in the sun's outer atmosphere that allows solar wind to escape more easily — combined with recent flare activity from an active sunspot region to create the favorable conditions for the event.

As those particles reach Earth, they are funneled toward the poles by the planet's magnetic field, producing the glowing green, red, and purple ribbons known as aurora.

Why are the northern lights important?

The forecast matters because stronger geomagnetic storms can push aurora visibility much farther south than usual, giving millions more people a chance to witness one of the night sky's most dramatic natural displays.

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According to NOAA's outlook, the best viewing window is expected between about 10 p.m. EDT Thursday and 1 a.m. EDT Friday, with the lights most likely appearing low along the northern horizon.

During weaker geomagnetic activity, aurora sightings are generally limited to Alaska and northern portions of states such as Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine.

But if G2 conditions hold, visibility could extend much farther south into areas including Oregon, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

The approaching new moon may also improve viewing conditions by keeping the skies darker than usual.

"Geomagnetic field activity is expected to reach G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm levels on 15-17 May," NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said in an earlier outlook before conditions were later upgraded to G2 after the CME was detected.

How to see the northern lights tonight

For anyone hoping to catch the northern lights, experts recommend getting away from city lights and finding an open view facing north. Allowing your eyes time to adjust to the darkness can also improve visibility.

Even faint auroras may appear more vibrant through a phone camera than to the naked eye, so using a smartphone's night mode can help reveal colors and movement more clearly.

Real-time conditions remain important because aurora forecasts can change quickly. While many skywatchers follow the Kp index, forecasters also monitor the solar wind's magnetic direction, particularly the Bz component, which helps determine how effectively solar energy can enter Earth's magnetic field.

NOAA's 30-minute aurora forecast and mobile aurora alert apps can provide useful last-minute updates as conditions shift.

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