Unlike most owls, the Northern Hawk Owl hunts by day, and thrives in winter darkness

"You'll often find it perched high in open stretches of the Boreal Forest."

A recent Instagram feature from the Audubon Society highlights the Northern Hawk Owl, a species that stands apart from the usual image of owls by hunting in daylight and remaining effective during the low-light conditions of northern winters.

What happened?

National Audubon Society (@audubonsociety) recently spotlighted the Northern Hawk Owl and the way it hunts.

The caption sums up the bird's appeal in one line: "Unlike most owls, this week's boreal bird hunts during the day, but it has also adapted to hunt in the darkness of northern winters."

In the reel, the owl is shown above the Boreal Forest before darting into a hunt, matching Audubon's description of it as "a sleek and speedy hunter that breaks the owl stereotype."

Instead of depending mainly on darkness for cover, the Northern Hawk Owl is often out in the open, using an elevated, exposed perch to watch for prey.

In the post, Audubon notes that "You'll often find it perched high in open stretches of the Boreal Forest, especially in areas growing back after fire."

Why does it matter?

As Audubon puts it, "A healthy Boreal Forest has many stages, and birds like this depend on them."

Boreal forests store massive amounts of carbon, help regulate the climate, and support the biodiversity communities rely on for resilient ecosystems.

When forests are protected and allowed to recover naturally after disturbance, they can continue to support both wildlife and people.

What are people saying?

Audubon framed the bird as one that "breaks the owl stereotype."

The post turns a little-known species into an example of how evolution equips animals for extreme conditions.

Audubon also connected the owl to its habitat, pointing to forest areas "growing back after fire" and stressing that "birds like this depend" on the many stages of a healthy Boreal Forest.

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