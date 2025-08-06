Key water supplies recover after months of drought: 'We savor it because it won't last long'

After months of worrying about dry conditions, North Texas finally got a break thanks to a generous rainfall.

According to the Fort Worth Report, North Texas saw enough rain during mid-June to mid-July to fill up most of the key lakes and reservoirs managed by the Tarrant Regional Water District. Some spots, like Benbrook Lake and Richland Chambers Reservoir, got more than 150% of their usual water capacity. That's a big deal, especially with summer heat on the way.

Earlier this year, North Texas was dealing with serious drought conditions. Droughts are natural, but warmer temperatures and changing weather patterns can make them worse. When the ground and lakes dry up, it hurts plants and animals and makes it harder for people and farms to get enough water.

That's why this rain really matters: full lakes mean there's water for homes, businesses, and wildlife. It also helps nature stay balanced. Lakes support fish, birds, and plants. They even help clean the water naturally. When the water runs low, we lose more than just something to drink: we lose a whole system that keeps everything working together.

But even when this rain is good news, experts say we shouldn't let our guard down. Too much rain, too fast, can lead to floods (which is exactly what happened in Central Texas not long ago).

Also, no one knows how long the rain will last or how the weather will behave after it, so there's a lot of uncertainty. Zach Huff, the district's water resources engineering director, was happy but pragmatic about this: "We savor it because it won't last long."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

So yes, the rain is welcome, but it also highlights how important it is to have good systems in place to both address climate issues to try to stop recurrent droughts and also store water to be prepared for them.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.