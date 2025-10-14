US farmers issue warning as severe weather causes major crop damage: 'It's kind of depressing'

North Dakota farmers have had a hard go at it this year due to severe weather events, including tornadoes and flooding.

What's happening?

According to InForum, tornadoes, straight-line winds, heavy rain, and frost all contributed to major crop damage for farmers across North Dakota during the 2025 growing season. This left many with steep revenue losses.

"Honestly, it's just sad. It's ... it's kind of depressing," Tony Richards, treasurer and director of the North Harvest Bean Growers Association, told the news outlet. Richards was one of many farmers who lost crops by the acre this summer.

Why is severe weather concerning farmers?

Farmers have always dealt with nature's fury. However, the overheating of our planet is driving more unpredictable weather patterns that are pushing many food producers to the brink. This includes longer and more severe heat waves, droughts, and flooding in many areas.

According to Carbon Brief, the most frequent types of extreme weather that destroyed crops in 2023-2024 were rain and floods, followed by drought and heat. One crop that has been impacted by drought and heat recently is the olive, which has driven shortages of olive oil along with major price spikes for consumers.

In addition to weather challenges, a trade war between the United States and China is making crop prices unstable, further affecting revenue for farmers, InForum added.

What's being done about severe weather and crops?

Researchers are developing new varieties of crops that are more resistant to disease and severe weather. This is one way science is helping to ensure that communities across the globe have access to the nutrition they need in the face of warming global temperatures.

For instance, super potatoes may be coming to a plate near you soon. Scientists at McGill University in Montreal are working on developing different varieties of these tubers that can withstand different climate-related challenges.

Other innovative climate-hardy crops under development include drought-proof melons and heat-tolerant apples.

