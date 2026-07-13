North Carolina family posts urgent snake photo after mother is bitten, pleading for answers

In any suspected snakebite, time matters more than certainty from a comment section.

A snakebite pushed a North Carolina family to seek help online as fast as they could.

What happened?

After their mother was bitten, one family member uploaded a photo of the snake to Reddit and asked people on the internet to identify it as quickly as possible, noting it was taken in Charlotte.

The photo shows a gray snake camouflaged on the ground near the base of a tree, gravel, and fallen leaves. The pattern on the snake is sideways hourglasses.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Under the post, an identification came quickly after the bite: it was an Eastern Copperhead.

"Keep everyone away from the snake and stay calm. Call 911, they will tell you what to do. Remove any constricting jewelry or clothing but don't try to do any first aid yourself unless they tell you to," the top comment advised.

Why does it matter?

A snakebite can be frightening even when the species turns out to be harmless. The danger for many families is hesitation: waiting too long, trying to catch the animal, or spending valuable minutes looking for confirmation instead of getting care.

Human activity can raise the odds of these encounters. Encounters between people and wild animals are becoming more common as neighborhoods, roads, and yards overlap with natural habitat. Snakes that once stayed along wooded edges, brush piles, and creek corridors can end up much closer to porches, garages, and garden beds. You do not need to be hiking deep in the woods to run into a snake; it can happen in a suburban yard, near a shed, or during routine outdoor chores.

These moments are part of a broader pattern of people and wildlife sharing shrinking or fragmented space. That can create risks for both humans and animals, especially when fear leads people to try to kill or handle a snake after contact.

What can I do?

While online identification can sometimes help narrow down what responders are dealing with, it is not a substitute for medical care. In any suspected snakebite, time matters more than certainty from a comment section.

If someone is bitten by a snake, the safest move is to seek emergency medical care immediately. Keep the person as calm and still as possible, remove rings or tight jewelry in case of swelling, and avoid cutting the wound, applying ice, or trying to suck out venom.

If it can be done safely, a photo taken from a distance may help professionals, but do not try to capture or kill the snake. That is when secondary bites often happen.

At home, people can reduce risk by keeping grass trimmed, moving woodpiles away from frequently used spaces, sealing gaps around sheds and garages, and limiting the rodent populations that attract snakes in the first place. Wearing gloves and closed-toe shoes while gardening can also help.

Learning which snakes live in your region can make a difference. Most snakes play a useful role by controlling pests, and giving them space is usually the best outcome for everyone.

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