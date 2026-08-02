North Carolina resident's report of '15-foot' alligator prompts wrestling match with police

The capture was not easy, as the alligator performed death rolls and resisted.

A report from a North Carolina resident about a massive alligator creeping close to a road in Sunset Beach prompted a dramatic response from local authorities.

The caller described a "15-foot" reptile, but the animal police ultimately wrestled in Sunset Beach was somewhat smaller, though still enormous at nearly 11 feet long and about 400 pounds.

What happened?

Police quickly responded after receiving an alarming call from one resident who had spotted the massive gator. Once the police arrived at the scene, they alerted animal control officials that they needed their help, according to Fox Weather.

The alligator that officers encountered May 11 in Sunset Beach was later measured to be 10 feet, 10 inches long and weighed roughly 400 pounds.

Now, images and a video of the capture, shared by Fox Weather, show at least three officers helping use a snare and rope to get the reptile under control. One animal control officer told the outlet that it was the biggest gator that he had ever seen in the area.

The capture was not easy, as the alligator performed death rolls and resisted before responders were finally able to secure it and move it safely. The animal was estimated to be about 25 to 30 years old, according to Fox Weather.

It was later released into a nearby lake. The Sunset Beach Police Department said relocation happens only when the public or the alligator is at risk.

Why does it matter?

A large alligator near a roadway can pose an immediate danger to drivers, children, and pets, while the alligator itself may face harm from traffic, stress, or injury if the situation escalates.

The sighting comes during alligator mating season, which runs through June and typically leads to increased movement by male alligators. That can mean more sightings near roads, neighborhoods, and shorelines. Nesting can extend through September.

Conflicts between people and wildlife are often shaped in part by human activity. As roads, homes, and other development expand closer to wetlands and waterways, people and large reptiles are more likely to cross paths. As BBC Future has reported, close encounters with wild animals can become more common when human expansion changes or overlaps with their habitat.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.