Minister reveals Aral Sea's incredible evolution after years of massive intervention: 'The result of systematic work'

The water volume of the North Aral Sea off of Kazakhstan has increased by 42% to 27 billion cubic meters.

The water volume of the North Aral Sea off of Kazakhstan has increased by 42% to 27 billion cubic meters, according to The Times of Central Asia.

This is a large improvement to the local environment, which is excellent news.

"These figures are the result of systematic work over the past two years," stated Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov. Kazakhstan has worked with neighboring countries to redistribute the water in transboundary rivers to support conservation efforts.

Their cooperation to work on increasing the volume of water has decreased the salinity of the sea dramatically, which has positively affected the ecology of the region and has increased the native fish population, as fish catches have risen to 8,000 tons annually.

Rewilding and rerouting rivers has improved the ecology of regions around the world. In Swindale, England, a previously rerouted river was restored to its original state, resulting in a thriving environment for fish and vegetation.

In Maine, the removal of restrictive dams has restored the Penobscot River, which has allowed local marine wildlife to thrive. The native fish population was scarce but is now ballooning as a result of the 15-year effort.

The river habitat has improved as a result of a large-scale dam removal project in Colorado, aiding biodiversity in the region and helping to increase the fish population.

In Kalamazoo, Michigan, dam removal and river restoration has helped alleviate the buildup of toxic sediment, which negatively affected the fish and vegetation and posed a health threat to humans.

Nurzhigitov outlined the second phase of the North Aral Sea restoration project, which was initiated in response to decreasing water levels. Plans include continuing to increase water levels, improving water management, expanding fisheries, promoting ecotourism, and continuing to prioritize the ecological health of the region.

Sergey Kwan, author of The Times of Central Asia article, reported that Nurzhigitov outlined the project's ultimate goal "to improve the region's ecology, boost fisheries and tourism, and enhance the quality of life for local communities."

Local efforts around the world can help make a positive change in the global environment, improving air and water quality as well as supporting native ecosystems, all of which are vital to human health.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



