Norovirus outbreak hits Virginia stretch of Appalachian Trail, health officials warn

According to the Virginia Department of Health, boiling drinking water for a full minute is the surest way to eliminate germs.

Hikers on a section of the Appalachian Trail in Virginia's Shenandoah National Park are being warned following a norovirus outbreak.

Because this stomach bug spreads quickly and hand sanitizer does not effectively stop it, hikers are being cautioned not to rely on sanitizer alone.

What's happening?

According to WJLA, a public health alert is now in place for the Shenandoah National Park section of the Appalachian Trail, a busy route for both day hikers and long-distance backpackers.

The Virginia Department of Health says norovirus is highly contagious and can make people seriously ill, and officials warn that hand sanitizer is not especially effective against it.

The alert comes after the Appalachian Trail Conservancy identified the virus at Blackrock Hut, at northbound mile 885.8.

Officials say washing with soap and water is the best protection, though that can be difficult when clean water is scarce on the trail.

Why does it matter?

Norovirus is known for spreading quickly in places where people share surfaces, bathrooms, sleeping areas, food spaces, or water sources. That makes huts, shelters, privies, and heavily used trail corridors especially vulnerable during hiking season.

Vomiting and diarrhea can quickly lead to dehydration, and access to medical care may be limited on the trail. Even after symptoms improve, people can still spread the virus, so officials are urging hikers to keep their distance from others for several days after symptoms stop.

What can I do?

Virginia health officials are urging hikers to take several steps to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the virus from spreading.

Hikers are advised to keep food, water, and personal gear to themselves and to treat all water before drinking it, because contaminated hands and surfaces can easily spread norovirus.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, boiling drinking water for a full minute is the surest way to eliminate germs.

Officials say waste should be buried in a cathole at least 8 inches deep and 200 feet from water sources, campsites, and trails.

They also recommend disinfecting privy handles, bear boxes, and other shared surfaces before use.

The health department said that hikers should scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Hikers who get sick should stay away from others while symptoms last and for two to three days afterward and camp by themselves when they can, book single rooms at hostels or hotels, and get medical help for severe dehydration or symptoms that continue for more than a few days.

As the Virginia Department of Health put it in a statement, "In reviewing prevention tips for norovirus, some of those may be met with difficulty while hiking, especially if the hiker does not have enough water to conduct good handwashing."

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