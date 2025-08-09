  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials unveil new tech that puts crucial task in residents' hands: 'You never know what type of wild creatures you'll see'

by Misty Layne
The state of New Jersey is taking the act of protecting rare wildlife a step further by unveiling new tech that allows residents of the state to report wildlife sightings.

In a release on the New Jersey Fish and Wildlife website, the department introduced the NJ Wildlife Tracker, an app people can use on a computer or cellphone to report rare wildlife sightings or any kind of wildlife seen on roadways. 

By letting residents help track wildlife, the state's Connecting Habitat Across New Jersey team can better understand which areas of New Jersey are problematic for wildlife. 

In particular, resident tracking will allow CHANJ to identify which roadways are deadliest to wildlife, which can aid them in creating safer road crossings for these animals. 

Additionally, resident tracking of endangered and rare wildlife species helps New Jersey's Natural Heritage/Biotics keep its inventory up to date. This inventory helps to track population trends, monitor habitat occupancy, and map habitats, all of which enable rarer species to recover. 

The release explained, "New Jersey's Natural Heritage record is also a powerful conservation tool for land-users and natural area managers."

This new tech is an excellent opportunity for everyday residents to contribute to conservation efforts across the state. Not everyone has the opportunity to do research or work in conservation fields, but anyone can report where and when they saw a rare animal or spotted an animal too close to a roadway. 

The wildlife tracker is also a great way to give residents a chance to help protect animals in the state, which benefits the animals, especially the rarer ones.

Protecting wildlife species helps preserve local ecosystems and biodiversity, as well, since an unexpected reduction of animal species can negatively impact the plants, soil, water, and people around them. 

As one person stated on the YouTube video about the new wildlife tracker, "You never know what type of wild creatures you'll see or help when you're outdoors."

