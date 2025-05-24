Woman earns fearless reputation after saving animals others want dead: 'This is where I want to be'

"People have the impression that only men are fearless to handle snakes."

Most people would run in the other direction if they encountered a giant snake in their home — but not Niharika Mohapatra, whose fearlessness has earned her the moniker "Snake Girl."

As detailed by ETV Bharat, a defining moment occurred when Niharika, now in her late 20s, was in high school. After a giant snake slithered into her home in Pokatunga village in the Indian state of Odisha, her mother killed the creature as Niharika watched.

Niharika replayed the incident in her mind over the years, thankful for her mother's courage during the scary encounter and saddened that the snake died merely for entering a human home.

When she was in college, she met a wildlife rescuer who empowered her with knowledge about the ecological importance of snakes and set her free from her fear of the creatures. Niharika joined the Snake Helpline, a volunteer snake rescue service.

Even though snakes are not high on most people's lists of favorite animals, they play an invaluable role in supporting public health and food security, preying on troublesome rodents that can carry disease and destroy crops. In India, rodents are responsible for the loss of around 8.8 million tons of grain each year, according to the Indian nonprofit Friends of Snakes Society.

Researchers have also used snake venom to develop life-saving medicines — used during surgical procedures and to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, cancer, and more.

However, with rising global temperatures and habitat loss among the factors increasing the potential for deadly human-animal interactions and with India having more than 60 types of venomous snakes, wildlife professionals may be more essential than ever to help preserve biodiversity and ensure peaceful coexistence with nature.

If you want to help at home, keeping your neighborhood free of litter and supporting conservation organizations are ways to make an impact. As for Niharika, she told ETV Bharat that she wanted more than her well-paying bank job, even though she was grateful for it.

"I wanted to appear for a few competitive exams … and do better in life. But I also wanted to devote time to rescue wild animals, particularly snakes, as most people fear the reptile and kill it," Niharika said. "I knew it was not an easy call, but then I heard the voice of my conscience."

When the moment was right, she quit her job, which freed her up to continue her mission of saving snakes. The move also meant she could begin her preparation for the examinations.

To date, she has rescued hundreds of snakes in and around the capital of Bhubaneswar, where she lives, and she has passed along her knowledge to forest guards, police officials, and residents.

"People have the impression that only men are fearless to handle snakes. Even till pretty late in my life, I used to think reptile rescues happened in other countries," Niharika told ETV Bharat. "But once I trained and started, I knew this is where I want to be — capable, efficient and trained strong."

