New report put spotlight on discovered species — among the findings were orange crocodile newts, hedgehogs with fangs and a snake with scales like eyelashes

by Leslie Sattler
"Each of these species is a critical piece of a functioning, healthy ecosystem."

A bright orange crocodile newt living high in the mountains, a soft-furred hedgehog with sharp fangs, and a ginger plant with roots that smell like mango. These creatures might sound like something from a fantasy story, but they're real — and they're just a few of the 234 species scientists discovered in Southeast Asia's Greater Mekong region in 2023, reported Phys.org.

The World Wildlife Fund announced these findings in a report showing that researchers documented 173 new types of vascular plants, 26 reptiles, 17 amphibians, 15 fishes, and three mammals across Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. This brings the total number of plants and animals found in the area since 1997 to 3,623.

Some of these new species have lived in the region's unique environments for thousands of years before being identified by science. A few were found in unexpected places, like a leafless orchid discovered in a market, and a rosy loach fish that aquarium enthusiasts already knew about but scientists hadn't yet described.

The discoveries include "a karst dragon lizard ... that represents not just a new species but a new genus," along with a tiny shrew mole weighing just 8 grams, making it one of the 10 lightest land mammals on Earth. There's a snake with scales resembling long eyelashes and another named to honor the Hmong ethnic group.

But these creatures need protection.

Many face threats from habitat loss and other human activities. The WWF works with local communities and governments to study these species, strengthen their protection, and stop problems like wildlife crime.

"Each of these species is a critical piece of a functioning, healthy ecosystem and a jewel in the region's rich natural heritage," said Chris Hallam, WWF-Asia Pacific regional wildlife lead. "And the researchers are equally precious. They are working passionately and tirelessly to describe these species under trying conditions, unfortunately often with little resourcing."

