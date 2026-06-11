Days-old moose calf wobbles on impossibly long legs beside its mother in Alaska

The video captures the first days of a massive animal's life, when it is still visibly fragile.

An Alaska wildlife video is charming viewers online, showing a newborn moose calf unsteadily keeping pace with its mother as it adjusts to its spindly frame.

The short Reel offers a close-up look at early animal life.

What happened?

Field footage shared in a recent Instagram Reel by Alaskan photographer and creator Nick (@nick_in_alaska) shows what appears to be a moose calf, only a few days old, moving carefully beside its mother.

Each step looks uncertain, but the calf stays near the adult as it works to steady itself, with Nick noting that "staying close to mom gives them the best chance to learn and grow."

The video captures the first days of a massive animal's life, when it is still visibly fragile.

"Just a couple days old and figuring out those long legs," the creator wrote in the caption. "A newborn moose calf can stand within hours of birth, but for the first few days every step is a little unsteady."

In the caption, Nick explained that while the calves had wobbly legs, the animals grow "incredibly fast" and gain multiple pounds every day by relying on their mother's milk for nourishment.

Why does it matter?

Even before it has fully found its footing, a moose calf has to be upright, moving, and keeping close to its mother almost right away.

According to Science Insights, "Survival during this initial phase is highly dependent on the mother's protection and the calf's ability to grow quickly." Within the first year, survival rates in some populations can drop to 25-30%.

In places where moose live, spotting a calf usually means a protective adult is nearby.

What are people saying?

Viewers in the comments focused on the calf's awkward first steps.

One person wrote, "So beautiful."

"Another perfectly beautiful sight," one other added.

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