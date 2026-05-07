Orphaned baby hippo whose mom likely died protecting him cuddles up with rescuers

"He is a very snuggly creature and is happiest when nestled on or against someone."

A baby hippo in Kenya is getting a second chance after rescuers pulled him from a heartbreaking scene.

The Kenya Wildlife Service discovered the calf clinging to his mother's body at a lake in Kenya over the weekend, the BBC reported. Officials said they believe the adult hippo may have died of natural causes, though some rescuers say it is also possible she was killed in a territorial fight while protecting her calf, "as infanticide is common in hippo society," according to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

Now named Bumpy, the days-old orphan is being hand-reared with specialized care by Sheldrick and taking the internet by storm, harkening back to fellow hippo Moo Deng and Punch the monkey.

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is renowned for its care of orphaned elephants and rhinos, successfully rescuing and reintegrating them into the wild rather than keeping them in captivity.

After being rescued, the hippo spent his first night in Nairobi, where he was fed milk and wrapped in a blanket before later being airlifted to Sheldrick's Kaluku sanctuary close to Tsavo East National Park, according to the BBC.

"[Bumpy] spends a lot of the day submerged — but never alone. A rather waterlogged keeper is by his side throughout the day, in the water or on the ground," the sanctuary added. "He is a very snuggly creature and is happiest when nestled on or against someone."

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Caring for cuddly Bumpy will be no small feat. In the wild, wildlife experts say young hippos can nurse for more than a year and will stay strongly bonded to their mothers for several more years.

Bumpy will remain at Sheldrick's Kaluku sanctuary until he is ready to be released back into the wild. Here, caretakers are giving him near-constant comfort as he adjusts to life without his mother.

Bumpy's story is drawing attention because of the sweet footage of him with Sheldrick Wildlife Trust staff, but his story also shines a light on the intense vulnerability of young wild animals and the critical role rescue organizations can play when tragedy strikes.

You can stay up to date on Bumpy's story, see more adorable photos, and support the heroes helping Bumpy and other orphaned wildlife through the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust's website.

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