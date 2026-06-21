Mother elephant stays cool, then gently shoves her newborn back from a water trough

"The way they help each other especially with young ones shows such intelligence and love for each other."

For animal lovers, a brief Instagram post offers a heartwarming reminder that good parenting can be both gentle and firm.

When newborn calf Tuck wanders a bit too close to a water trough, mother elephant Tumaren calmly intervenes.

What happened?

Shared by @sheldricktrust, the post shows foster mother Tumaren closely watching her brand-new baby boy as he explores his surroundings.

Once Tuck moves toward the trough, she stays calm and uses her body to steer him away from the water.

"Tumaren is a calm and competent mother," the caption read. "When her brand new baby boy, Tuck, got a bit too close to the water trough, she didn't panic. She gently but firmly nudged him backwards."

The caption continued, "And when the young rebel ignored her, she called in reinforcements to send the message home," referring to the two other adult elephants that stepped in with their trunks to pull baby Tuck away from the edge of the water.

The post also highlights Tumaren's maternal skills and instincts, even despite being orphaned at a young age. "Everything Tumaren knows has come through the Keepers who raised her, the fellow orphans who showed her the way, and the nurturing capabilities that are so intrinsic to elephants," the rescue wrote in the caption. "We feel sure her mother would be proud."

"The way they help each other especially with young ones shows such intelligence and love for each other," one commenter wrote. "What amazing animals."

"Meanwhile he's making bubbles lol," one user joked. Another added, "3 trunks! It took 3 trunks!"

One other commenter wrote, "Us Aunties don't play about our babies … MOVE your mum already told you!"

Why does it matter?

Baby elephants need attentive care, and every healthy calf represents hope for a species that still faces serious threats from habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and poaching in some regions.

Wildlife protection is not just about saving a species in the abstract; it is also about giving animals the chance to live naturally and raise their young safely.

Healthy elephant populations help maintain ecosystems by dispersing seeds and shaping landscapes, while thriving wildlife areas can support local jobs and communities through tourism and conservation work.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.