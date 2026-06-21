'I am not a real cyclist': New rider finishes a 120-mile charity ride, and Reddit disagrees

"I'm actually kind of surprised you were able to make it without calling for a pickup."

A self-described" newbie" cyclist completed a 120-mile charity ride, and online supporters quickly responded with a mix of amazement, encouragement, and practical advice.

What seemed to stand out most to the cycling community on Reddit was not just the distance, but the fact that the rider appeared hesitant to give themself full credit for an undeniably major accomplishment.

What happened?

Posting on the subreddit r/cycling, the original poster said they completed the two-day ride fundraising for cancer research after only a short time using a recently purchased road bike.

They shared their story, writing that they had "completed a charity ride from Toronto to Niagara on the lake (just over 120 miles). Formerly [the] Ride to conquer Cancer, is a charity ride raising money for cancer research through one of the top cancer research hospitals in Canada. I am NOT a real cyclist, but I bought a road bike to do this ride."

The OP continued: "I've put in maybe a few hours and under 180 miles of seat time since I got this bike. That's not enough lol... I need to train WAY more... My hands have been numb... [but] Uncrustables are an amazing snack while riding lol... The biggest thing I learned was riding in a tight group makes SO SO SO MUCH DIFFERENCE... but the energy I saved riding behind some experienced riders was absolutely shocking... Anyways. This was an amazing ride."

When another user asked how long the ride took, the OP responded: "It was over 11 hours of riding over 2 days... About 60 miles every day."

They also described the atmosphere at the end of each leg of the journey, writing: "When you get to the finish line each day, they have a big greeting with food and drinks and massage and cold plunge."

Why does it matter?

Charity rides often bring together newcomers and experienced cyclists, giving participants a chance to raise money for important causes while also showing them they may be capable of more than they expected.

For many everyday riders, the details were familiar. First, long distances reward good preparation. Second, group riding can make the effort feel far easier. And finally, hours in the saddle can come with aches like numb hands.

What are people saying?

Many commenters rejected the rider's self-description outright. One commenter put it simply: "You are a real cyclist."

Others were surprised that a newer rider COULD complete the event at all. One Reddit user wrote: "I'm actually kind of surprised you were able to make it without calling for a pickup."

Another commenter pointed to the grit it took to come back for the second day: "...day 1 is easy... Getting your tired a** back on the saddle for day 2 is quite a bit harder... Congrats on getting it done despite the lack of training!"

Another similarly added: "Be proud of yourself."

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