Experts turn to unexpected ocean allies for crucial underwater assignment: 'Now at sea collecting vital data'

A group of marine scientists is tracking a group of 11 New Zealand fur seals to gather information about their movements and feeding habits, along with oceanographic data.

The seals live on Montague Island, which is situated off the coast of New South Wales, Australia. Also known as Barunguba, the landmass is home to hundreds of New Zealand and Australian fur seals, according to ABC News, which summarized the initiative.

The Sydney Institute of Marine Science is leading the project with support from the New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Sea World Foundation, and Taronga Zoo Sydney.

The scientists fitted the seals with tracking devices, which are meant to fall off over time, in May 2025. These devices will give the biologists information about the ocean environment they live in and how their behavior is changing in the face of rising global temperatures, the scientists said.

"It's important to work out where these animals are living and foraging and moving so that we can protect those areas," NSW NPWS marine vet Duane March told ABC News.

While Australian and New Zealand fur seals are not considered endangered, they still face threats, including commercial fishing, toxic pollutants, marine debris entanglements, ingestion of marine plastic, loss of breeding habitat due to rising sea levels, and disturbances from recreational activities such as boats and jet skis.

Seals are considered marine sentinels, according to the Australia-based Penguin Foundation. That's because their health can signal existing or emerging threats to entire ocean ecosystems, such as rising temperatures and pollution.

They also play an important ecological role in the marine environment. As predators, they help control populations of fish, squid, and other prey. They also provide food to larger animals like orcas and sharks.

Meanwhile, the team monitoring the Montague Island seals has also tagged 21 marine turtles.

"All of these animals are now at sea collecting vital data for analysis and modeling," the Sydney Institute of Marine Science said on its website.

"We look forward to seeing where these animals travel and what insights they provide into the changing dynamics of New South Wales coastal waters."

