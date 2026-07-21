New York lets Lake George swim advisory expire after July 4 beaver attack, rabies case

Authorities still don't know if it was the same animal involved in the earlier incident.

A July 4 swim at Turtle Island, one of Lake George's best-known spots, turned into a public health scare after a beaver attacked two people there.

Now, New York officials have allowed the area's temporary swimming advisory to expire after 10 days without another reported attack — even as one beaver found nearby tested positive for rabies.

What happened?

According to The Daily Gazette, the state Department of Environmental Conservation allowed the Turtle Island swimming warning to expire as originally planned. The advisory had been issued after a beaver suspected of carrying rabies attacked two swimmers there on July 4.

Officials said the 10-day advisory period passed without any further reported attacks. But, as The Daily Gazette reported, a beaver later found off the island tested positive for rabies, and authorities still don't know if it was the same animal involved in the earlier incident.

Beaver attacks on humans are rare. However, this case is serious since rabies is a deadly disease that spreads through bites and saliva exposure, and unusual aggression in wild animals can be a warning sign.

Why does it matter?

A rabid wild animal in a swimming area can pose a direct risk to swimmers, people along the shoreline, and even pets nearby.

As more people spend time outdoors in shared recreational spaces, there's an increasing chance of contact between humans and animals. Sometimes these encounters may be made worse or influenced by human activity, whether through habitat disruption, food attractants, or people getting too close to animals that are sick or stressed.

Other wildlife encounters have shown similar risks, especially when people ignore safety guidelines, such as one incident where tourists in Yellowstone National Park exited their cars and gathered dangerously close to a wild bison, provoking the animal and causing the bison to charge toward them.

As the BBC noted, wild animal attacks are often shaped by the ways humans alter animal behavior and environments.

Disease, animal distress, and crowded recreation areas — especially on holidays — where many people are outside can quickly turn an enjoyable summer outing into an unexpected medical emergency.

What's being done?

For now, the state's response has focused on a time-limited advisory. Because no new attacks were reported, officials did not extend the warning.

People visiting lakes, beaches, and wooded shorelines are urged to avoid approaching wildlife, especially animals that appear aggressive, disoriented, or unusually comfortable lingering near people.

Officials also advise keeping children close in the water and keeping pets vaccinated and under control.

Anyone bitten or scratched by a wild animal should seek medical attention immediately and report the encounter to local health or environmental officials. Quick treatment can be critical in suspected rabies exposures.

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