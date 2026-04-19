Nearly 50% of world's waterways are contaminated with plastic, cigarette butts

"About 31% of protected areas were classified as 'dirty' or 'extremely dirty,' showing that they aren't effectively immune to contamination by litter in the sea."

Since the invention of plastic, this incredibly durable material has been accumulating in our environment, particularly our oceans. A new study examined exactly how much of this trash can be found in our waters. According to researchers, almost half of the world's aquatic environments rank as "dirty" or "extremely dirty," the São Paulo Research Foundation reported in an article shared on Phys.org.

What's happening?

The study was coordinated by Ítalo Braga de Castro and led by doctoral student Victor Vasques Ribeiro from Brazil's Institute of Marine Science at the Federal University of São Paulo. It looked at 10 years of research, specifically articles published between 2013 and 2023, using the Clean Coast Index.

It found that 46% of the world's aquatic environments are contaminated with trash, mostly plastic and cigarette butts.

Beyond that, there was a pattern regarding where trash was most likely to accumulate.

"We analyzed 445 protected areas in 52 countries," said researcher Danilo Freitas Rangel, a master's student at the Institute of Marine Science at the Federal University of São Paulo, per the São Paulo Research Foundation. "The conclusion is unequivocal: Protection reduces contamination by up to seven times."

"About half of the protected areas investigated were classified as 'clean' or 'very clean,'" Rangel continued. "Even so, protection is no guarantee of immunity from increasing human pressure. About 31% of protected areas were classified as 'dirty' or 'extremely dirty,' showing that they aren't effectively immune to contamination by litter in the sea."

Even there, though, there was useful information. The dirtiest parts of protected areas were most likely along their edges.

Why is this study important?

Much has been said about the dangers of microplastic pollution, which contaminates human food and drinking water and has serious health effects. This study helps document the extent and location of that pollution — but also shows that protections against littering are working. That the cleanest areas are at the center of protected zones is a hopeful sign.

What's being done about polluted waters?

This study, in and of itself, is a step toward solutions for protecting and cleaning up our environment. With the information it contains, researchers and policymakers can zero in on what works to protect our water sources.

Meanwhile, everyday people can focus on using less plastic to prevent future pollution.

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