New Jersey park urges caution after coyote runs toward visitor walking a dog

Conflict often rises when the boundary between human life and wildlife habitat becomes blurred.

New Jersey officials are urging caution at Mine Brook Park in Hunterdon County after an aggressive coyote encounter occurred on July 15 involving a person walking their dog, WRNJ Radio reported.

Luckily, no one was injured even though the coyote ran at them.

What happened?

The reported sighting began along the streamside trail in Raritan Township. According to township officials, as cited by WRNJ Radio, a visitor saw the coyote on the far side of a footbridge.

The animal then ran toward a person who was out walking a dog. Yet, the coyote failed to make contact with either the visitor or the dog.

Following the report, the township told parkgoers to keep their dogs and other pets on a short leash in the park. Officials also said that anyone who comes across a coyote should slowly back away, make loud noises to drive it off, and avoid running.

Why does it matter?

Even when a coyote does not attack, a sudden approach can put both pets and people at risk of panic or injury. Dogs may also be perceived as threats or prey, which can raise tension during an encounter.

Even food scraps and outdoor pet food can encourage wild animals to spend more time near parks and neighborhoods, making them less wary of places where people live.

And as BBC Future noted, conflict often rises when the boundary between human life and wildlife habitat becomes blurred.

What can I do?

If you use Mine Brook Park or similar green spaces, keep your dog on a short leash. Doing so gives you more control if an animal appears suddenly and reduces the chance that a pet will run toward wildlife.

If a coyote appears, move away slowly while making loud noises so the animal is discouraged from coming closer. Running could trigger an animal's predator response.

In the grand scheme of things, preserving wildlife habitat can ensure that wildlife and people have fewer close calls.

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