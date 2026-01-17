Officials sound alarm as looming crisis threatens to strike state again — here's what's happening

Residents in New Jersey have been asked to conserve water after another drought warning was issued for the state.

What's happening?

Gov. Phil Murphy and the state's Department of Environmental Protection issued a drought warning in December, according to NorthJersey.com. A prior drought warning had ended just six months earlier in June.

Dry conditions have been a problem in New Jersey for the past couple of years, per NorthJersey.com. A climate report showed that the state had the second-lowest average precipitation on record between fall 2024 and early winter 2025.

The DEP said groundwater levels are classified as severely dry because of a lack of rainfall. There are no mandatory restrictions, but officials urged residents to be mindful of their water use.

In its weekly update on Jan. 16, the DEP said New Jersey remains in a statewide drought warning.

Why are droughts important?

Human activities that contribute to air pollution have increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, including droughts. According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, rising global temperatures enhance evaporation, which leads to dry conditions and reduced water supplies.

Droughts can increase the risk of wildfires because of water shortages and drier conditions, per Earth.org. An annual report found that wildfires burned more than 8.9 million acres in the United States in 2024.

Crop failure and pasture losses also occur during droughts, which can have severe economic consequences, per the National Integrated Drought Information System. NASA scientists found that droughts and floods account for more than 20% of economic losses caused by extreme weather in the U.S.

What's being done about mitigating droughts?

Per the National Drought Mitigation Center, understanding droughts and the environment is the first step to mitigating the problem. Exploring critical climate issues and learning how to reduce your carbon footprint can help slow rising temperatures that contribute to drought conditions.

Meanwhile, officials in New Jersey offered water conservation tips for residents to follow during the drought warning. According to NorthJersey.com, homeowners can fix leaky faucets and shut off irrigation systems to keep water use low.

Officials also suggested that homeowners rewild their yards with native plants to save water. Native plants require less water than other plants. Plus, they are better for pollinators, too.

