Officials release hundreds of pigs in neighborhoods to fight poisonous threat: 'Remember to keep a safe distance'

Hundreds of pigs were released into one of England's largest tracts of undeveloped land on Monday, the BBC reported.

The New Forest is situated in southern England, covering an area of nearly 220 square miles. It was established by William the Conqueror in 1079, and as the outlet indicated, some of its ancient traditions are still upheld.

Among them is pannage, which is a historic practice, a season, and a legal right afforded to the pigs' owners.

According to New Forest National Park, a national park established in and near the New Forest, anywhere between 200 and 600 pigs are released each year. In the 1800s, that number was as high as 6,000.

Pannage in the New Forest is a rare example of a type of pre-industrial ecological stewardship that has carried over into modern times unbroken.

The New Forest's verderers, individuals tasked with overseeing the use of the land, initiated pannage season in mid-September due to a "heavy acorn crop."

Pigs are released to graze on acorns, which are toxic to the free-roaming ponies and cattle in the woods, throughout the season. They also clear the forest floor of chestnuts and beech mast.

The pigs are tagged and fitted with rings in their noses to minimize disruption caused by their rooting behaviors, and each eligible commoner pays a small fee for each pig to graze. Verderers noted that pannage is "still an important part of the New Forest's ecology."

Pannage season "helps the husbandry of the other New Forest livestock," as "pigs can safely eat acorns as a large part of their diet."

On Instagram, New Forest Hotels (@newforestcollection) shared an adorable video of pigs on the first day of pannage season in 2025, with a detailed caption highlighting its rich history.

"These clever porkers are nature's very own cleanup crew, keeping our beloved forest safe for all the other animals," the caption explained.

"It's basically the most British thing ever - using pigs as environmental heroes," the company continued, punctuating the sentence with a UK flag emoji.

Although the hotelier's caption was largely celebratory, New Forest Hotels offered advice to tourists to ensure pannage season in 2025 ran smoothly.

The organization reminded visitors that "these curious piggies don't understand traffic rules" and reiterated common directives for navigating areas where wildlife and people intersect. In recent years, local officials received reports of pigs being struck by cars during pannage season.

"Remember to keep a safe distance, admire from afar, and please drive extra carefully through the forest," they cautioned, before encouraging followers to post their "pig-spotting photos" in the comments.

Pannage season is expected to end on November 28, but verderers indicated the size of the acorn crop could warrant an extension.

