'My legs are killing me': New cyclist rides 30 miles, and veterans quickly spot the mistake

"You've got a couple hours of glycogen stores…but once that is depleted, you're bonking."

One bicyclist is asking veteran riders for advice and feedback after logging a 30-mile ride, a trip that far exceeds his normal rides.

What he found was a cheering section. Instead of criticizing the result, commenters largely agreed on why the last part of the ride had hurt so much.

What happened?

In the online community r/cycling, a Reddit user shared that he had stretched well beyond his usual rides, covering 30 miles in 2 hours and 33 minutes.

He wrote, "I was curious how well I did from other peoples opinion. 30 miles in 2hr and 33min. My legs are killing me." The original poster noted that he had "mainly done 10 -15 miles" before deciding, "Today I just screw it went for a real challenge."

Seasoned riders framed it as a solid outing for someone just getting started. One commenter told him, "If you keep going, 30mi will be come the new norm! 2:33 is not bad at all for someone starting! Congrats."

Nutrition soon became the main topic. After a Reddit user asked, "How much did you eat? Keeping your energy up is important on longer rides," the original poster admitted, "That was my mistake. I didnt eat anything lol."

Another commenter connected that to the crash he felt late in the ride: "You've got a couple hours of glycogen stores...but once that is depleted, you're bonking."

Why does it matter?

The exchange highlights a common turning point in cycling: the moment a ride becomes long enough that motivation alone is no longer enough. Pacing, hydration, and fueling start to matter much more.

Cycling can be one of the most accessible ways to build fitness, spend time outside, and even reduce reliance on a car for some trips. But one especially punishing long ride can also discourage a new cyclist if they do not understand what went wrong.

That is part of why the supportive reaction stood out. People who sounded like they had learned the same lesson themselves cheered him on, with one writing, "As you do more miles you'll have more smiles."

Another commenter added, "Hell yeah! You just found one of the fountains of youth."

Taken together, the replies cast the ride as an achievement, with the pain blamed on a fixable rookie error.

For riders trying to stretch to longer distances, the thread's clearest advice was about timing food and fluids. The repeated suggestion was to eat before the ride and keep fueling during it, rather than waiting for the crash.

One summed that up by advising riders to "pace the first half easier than you think you need to, and start eating/drinking before you feel empty."

In practical terms, that could mean bringing water, electrolytes, or a simple snack if you expect to be out for a couple of hours or longer.

It can also help to increase distance gradually. Jumping from 10 or 15 miles to 30 is a major leap, and while it can certainly be done, recovery may be tougher. Building up more slowly can make longer rides feel far more manageable.

The mood in the comments kept circling back to the same optimistic point. "If you keep going, 30 miles will become the new norm!" one commenter wrote.

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