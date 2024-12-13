  • Outdoors Outdoors

Heart-pounding footage shows family nearly get swept away after testing fate with changing tides: 'That's really scary'

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
"They are very lucky to be alive."

A heart-pounding clip of a family nearly getting swept away by powerful ocean tides is highlighting how Mother Nature should not be underestimated. 

Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared footage of a group enjoying the pounding waves at an unspecified location, but their day nearly ended in tragedy after a receding wave knocked two members off their perch and began to drag them out to sea. 

"OMG," the popular Instagram account with 288,000 followers wrote in a footage overlay, adding a pair of grimacing emojis along with another showing anger at the situation. 

Based on the information available, it's unclear if the family ignored signs warning them of the raging tides or whether they were victims of bad luck. However, the footage highlights the importance of viewing the forces of nature with a healthy dose of respect and awe

It's become all too common for parkgoers and tourists to find themselves dangerously in over their heads after getting too close to wildlife or wandering off marked trails.  

As for the ocean tides, NASA explains how warming global temperatures have led to sea level rise, increasing flooding in areas where such disruptions were previously rare. 

Watch now: Climate expert explains why there's 'no question' human activity causes global temperature changes

As The Week documents, some scientific studies also suggest that changing global temperatures may lead to an uptick in "rogue waves," which California State Parks notes "have been the cause of too many drownings over the years and can catch those close to the shoreline by surprise."

State parks caution that only professionals should participate in in-water rescues but instructs bystanders to take action by calling emergency services and keeping their eyes on the person in trouble until help can arrive. 

The two people who almost got washed out to sea fortunately had people nearby waiting to help. Near the end of the clip, a group on the shore finds a break in the raging tides and assists the pair to safety. 

"That's really scary!" one commenter wrote. "Glad they're OK." 

"They are very lucky to be alive," said another.  

"The ocean is powerful. Don't mess with it," a third person wrote.

x