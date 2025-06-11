Officials hit with backlash after new policy puts ancient heritage site at risk: 'Failure to consider the cumulative impact'

"The state should be upholding its commitments under international agreements, not yielding to private interests."

A decision by the Peruvian government ignited a wave of backlash due to the potential risks posed to an ancient heritage site.

What's happening?

As detailed by the Associated Press, the decision to shrink the archaeological park home to the famous Nazca Lines in Peru by around 42% "sparked alarm among conservationists, archaeologists and environmental advocates" who fear this opens the door for informal mining.

The area is part of a UNESCO-recognized World Heritage Site, and the section being reduced is roughly equivalent to "the size of 1,400 soccer fields," per the AP.

The government argued that "the adjustment reflects updated scientific studies and does not compromise the UNESCO World Heritage status or the site's core protections," but some critics said they are still not convinced.

"This is a weakening of both environmental and cultural protections," Peruvian environmental lawyer César Ipenza, who has closely followed the decision, told the AP. "The state should be upholding its commitments under international agreements, not yielding to private interests."

Why is this important?

The Associated Press described the Nazca Lines as "massive geoglyphs etched into the desert thousands of years ago" and pointed out that the World Heritage Site is also home to "one of Peru's most fragile desert ecosystems." The Nazca reserve is expected to be reduced from about 5,600 square kilometers to roughly 3,200 square kilometers.

Illegal mining is a common problem in Peru, and the decision to roll back the boundaries of the archaeological park could inadvertently facilitate these practices.

Mariano Castro, Peru's former vice minister of the environment, told the AP that protections are being removed "precisely where extractive activity is expanding" and warned that this puts a strain on already limited regulations.

"This is made worse by the ministry of culture's failure to consider the cumulative impact of dozens or even hundreds of mining operations on sensitive archaeological zones," Castro told the AP.

What's being done about this?

Peru's Minister of Culture, Fabricio Valencia, acknowledged the issue of illegal mining but expressed optimism that the decision wouldn't cause an increase in such activity.

"Unfortunately, informal mining is an activity present in this area, but the measure we have taken does not mean it will be encouraged, nor that the likelihood of any harm from informal mining will increase. That will not happen," Valencia said on RPP, one of Peru's largest radio programs, per the AP.

Castro warned that the decision actually contradicts Peru's own laws and could be subject to legal repercussions.

"It contravenes Article 5(h) of the Environmental Impact Assessment Law, which mandates the protection of archaeological and historical heritage," Castro told the Associated Press.

If you find yourself in an area where governmental decisions are facilitating questionable activity, it's important to support political candidates with pro-climate policies who can help institute a safer future for the environment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.