Local shares stunning photos of native meadows at golf course: 'This is awesome'

Most golf courses are green with trees and other vegetation, but some can have beautiful native meadows, such as the one a Redditor shared.

The images are getting a lot of attention because people are seeing more golf courses planting native plants, and the meadow has beautiful colors.

A Reddit user posted about the native meadow at their local golf course in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

In the photos, you can see yellow and purple flowers as well as some of the plants. The plants included blue vervain, black-eyed Susan, Joe Pye weed, swamp milkweed, goldenrod, common milkweed, and wild bergamot.

"It had natives between every hole with educational signs," the user said.

Native plants have adapted to the areas they grow in, so they can handle extreme weather and don't require as much maintenance as non-natives.

These plants also attract pollinators such as bees, hummingbirds, and butterflies, which are integral for producing our food. According to the U.S. Forest Service, 80% of the food we eat requires pollination. Pollinators also make vegetables and fruit more flavorful and bigger.

To take part in this movement, try rewilding your yard with native plants, which can save you money since they require less maintenance and don't need as much water or chemicals as turf grass.

"If we could get all golf courses to do this, maybe I wouldn't hate golf courses so much," one user said. "In all seriousness, this is awesome."

Another user wrote, "This kind of thing is actually a lot more common than you think."

"I'm from NC and in a class in college, we looked at how some of the courses around Pinehurst used a lot of plants native to the Sandhills," someone else said. "It was neat."

