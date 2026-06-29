Connecticut gardener shows how native lupine turns rain into tiny silver gems

"I am also obsessed with this phenomenon!"

A Connecticut gardener recently turned heads on Reddit after sharing how native lupine plants catch rain. In the images, droplets perched on the leaves resemble tiny silver jewels.

What happened?

Close-up images shared in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit showed the stunning effect.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The photos capture bright drops gathered at the middle of the plant's radial leaves, giving the water a metallic, almost glassy look.

The OP noted that they live in Zone 6b, ecoregion 59, and the caption read: "Love these little gems when it rains."

The lupine's broad, star-like leaves help pull water inward, and their surface causes the moisture to bead up rather than soak in right away.

Why does it matter?

Native plants can support pollinators and local ecosystems, but they can also make a yard more interesting, more resilient, and often easier to maintain than a traditional turf-heavy lawn.

Replacing even part of a conventional lawn with native plants can save money on maintenance, reduce mowing time, and lower water bills.

Homeowners do not have to redo an entire yard to see those advantages. Even a partial lawn replacement can cut upkeep while creating habitat and adding seasonal beauty.

Gardening also has physical and mental benefits, with some research showing that people who garden are healthier and more active. The hobby can also provide anxiety and stress relief for some people.

What are people saying?

Other Reddit users admired both the way the plant holds water and the everyday beauty that native species can bring to a yard.

"I am also obsessed with this phenomenon! It's so cool," one user wrote.

Another Redditor commented: "Water droplets on lupine leaves never get old honestly."

"This is perfect," another said.

Someone else agreed that rain enhanced their beauty, writing, "This is exactly why I fell in love with them."

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