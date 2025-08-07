  • Outdoors Outdoors

Passerby shares upsetting image of dangerous items dumped on local walking path: 'It's a real issue'

by Ren Venkatesh
In the r/melbourne subreddit, one user recently posted photos of improperly disposed nitrous oxide canisters.

More commonly known as laughing gas, or "nang" in Australian slang, and often used as a recreational drug among young adults, the cans littered a local pathway.

The contents of these canisters make them difficult to get rid of through conventional methods, especially when they're not completely empty.

As a result, people seeking the easy way out leave their waste on or in roadsides, parks, creeks, and other public areas, instead of recycling the pressurized canisters at dedicated centers.

"These have gas inside and can not be put in recycling or general waste," one user commented. "Some councils won't pick them up. It's a real issue."

Different countries place different regulations on nitrous oxide, but Australian law restricts its sale and supply, though further prohibitions vary by jurisdiction.

That's not surprising, considering the fact that nitrous oxide abuse can lead to a range of health complications, from immune deficiencies to memory loss, per the Alcohol and Drug Foundation.

When littered in open spaces, the canisters can prove harmful to local wildlife that try to consume the plastic, and they can even seep contaminants into the soil that eventually make their way into food and drinking water. 

"This is disturbing. Kids are doing some serious damage to their brains," one commenter wrote. "Snap, Send & Solve to your council."

"I don't care that d******** huff these, but please put the empties in the bin or return for the deposit," another added.

