Aquarium staff scramble to save entangled marine animals spotted offshore: 'The quicker we can get out here ... the better'

The Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Program has been saving and rehabilitating marine animals for 50 years. Today, its services are needed more than ever.

As detailed by NBC News, which received rare access to shadow the team, the Connecticut-based nonprofit is encountering a record number of gray seals entangled in litter, such as abandoned or lost fishing gear or balloons.

By the fifth month of the year, Mystic Aquarium had already received reports of 20 entangled seals, more than it usually sees over 12 months.

"The amount of animals that are interacting with human-made products and debris within the first couple months of their life is a bit alarming," program manager Sarah Callan told NBC News.

"It directly relates to the state of the ocean," Callan continued. "... We feel that it's our job to help share that message and educate people on the threats they face."

The World Wildlife Fund notes that it is challenging to quantify how many marine animals are killed by plastic pollution each year, but the number could reach 100,000. These deaths have a ripple effect, disrupting nature's protective balance and thus degrading the health of underwater ecosystems relied upon by billions for food, income, recreation, and more.

While properly disposing of trash, participating in community cleanups, and avoiding single-use plastics are preventative ways to help marine animals, Mystic Aquarium is among the organizations providing specialized services for vulnerable creatures.

Not every seal rescue story has a happy ending, but Mystic Aquarium remains committed to its mission. Recently, NBC News observed the rescue team army-crawling toward a group of seal pups to ensure they could scoop one up and untangle it from a net.

The operation was a success, and the pup was in good enough condition to immediately rejoin the herd — an ideal scenario made possible by the team's ability to respond swiftly.

"The quicker we can get out here to disentangle them, the better," Callan told NBC News. The rescue team stayed put until the freed pup made its way back into the ocean.

"You get to give an animal a second chance at life that they normally wouldn't have without our intervention," Callan said of her team's rewarding work. "It's such a special moment to see."

