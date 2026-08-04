On multi-use paths, people on phones don't pay attention and seem stunned by other trail users

"It's amazing how many people walk directly in the middle of a multi-use path, face down in their phone."

A recent Reddit post about people not following trail etiquette clearly struck a chord for many commenters.

What's happening?

In an r/cycling post that drew more than 300 comments, one Reddit user complained, "It's amazing how many people walk directly in the middle of a multi-use path, face down in their phone."

They added that people often stop right in the trail to chat or check something and that some groups spread out so widely they nearly fill the path.

"When you say 'excuse me' to get by, they are frequently a little flustered and surprised, and sometimes strangely annoyed at you," the OP wrote.

One commenter also pointed out, "What happens is that those people realize their mistake and then instead of being apologetic about it, they get defensive and then go on the offensive."

Why is this concerning?

Multi-use paths are designed to help people get around easier and safer without needing a car. They can support lower-cost transportation, recreation, and cleaner air by making walking and biking more appealing.

But when trail etiquette is lacking, those spaces can start to feel stressful or even dangerous. Several commenters described close calls involving people stepping into bike lanes or crossing streets without looking up from their phones.

Another Redditor shared, "I witnessed a young adult crossing the street in front of a bus, head down in phone. Bus was driving at a reasonable speed but had to slam on the brakes. Person never looked up."

One commenter even admitted, "I've found myself looking at my phone a lot more than I used to."

What can I do?

Simply being aware of your surroundings can make a big difference. Keep to one side, avoid abrupt stops in the center of the path. If you need to check your phone, step off to the side first.

Dog owners can also make a big difference by using shorter leashes where required and keeping pets close when others are approaching. In the Reddit thread, leash management came up repeatedly as a preventable problem that can turn a wide path into an obstacle course.

Cyclists, meanwhile, can reduce risk by slowing down in crowded areas and announcing passes clearly.

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