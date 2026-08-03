In Colorado, rain on burn scars unleashes mudslides, forces evacuations, closes Red Mountain Pass

Officials warned of "extreme danger" along Colorado 78 as water moved toward the highway.

Heavy rain falling on fresh wildfire burn scars turned parts of southern Colorado into fast-moving flood zones on July 29, prompting evacuations, burying roads in mud and rock, and forcing the closure of a key mountain pass.

What happened?

According to The Colorado Sun, heavy rain set off flooding and debris flows around the burn scars left by the Gold Mountain and Aspen Acres fires.

At least eight mudslide locations forced the closure of Red Mountain Pass between Silverton and Ouray in both directions, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. Flooding shut down another 4-mile stretch of U.S. 550 north of Ouray.

Images released by the agency showed sections of U.S. 550 covered by flowing water while crews used heavy equipment to remove large amounts of mud and rock. CDOT had not given an estimate for when the pass might reopen.

Immediate evacuation orders were issued for some residents in Ouray County near the Gold Mountain burn scar.

The Ouray County Sheriff's Office warned, "If you are home and able to, emergency services is directing residents to EVACUATE the area for your safety!"

The office added, "Extreme flooding is occurring in this area due to heavy rain on the Gold Mtn burn scar."

In Pueblo County, floodwater also swept into Beulah, an area where the Aspen Acres fire has already destroyed more than 300 homes. Officials warned of "extreme danger" along Colorado 78 as water moved toward the highway.

Why does it matter?

Burn scars are especially hazardous during heavy rain because the vegetation that once helped anchor the soil is no longer there. Without that protection, hillsides become much more vulnerable to sudden flooding, erosion, and debris flows that can rush into roads and neighborhoods with little warning.

The Aspen Acres fire had grown to more than 101,900 acres across Pueblo and Custer counties after starting June 29, and according to Watch Duty, the Gold Mountain fire near Ouray was listed at 39,507 acres as of Monday morning.

Wildfires can destroy homes and strip the landscape bare, and then intense rain can quickly turn those same areas into channels for floodwater, mud, and debris.

What's being done?

Crews were clearing slide material and checking conditions after CDOT shut Red Mountain Pass and another portion of U.S. 550.

Officials near Ouray and in Beulah told people to move to safety and avoid inundated roads. Crews working on the Gold Mountain fire are also constructing waterbars, shallow ditches designed to redirect runoff and reduce erosion after heavy rain.

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation," the Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District said.

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