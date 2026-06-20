Louisiana resident fears a mud dauber nest, but the strange mound is a crawfish hole instead

"If you have a consistently wet yard, expect to see these everywhere."

A puzzling lump of mud near a home in Louisiana prompted one resident to ask Reddit whether it could be a mud dauber nest.

The answer appears to have been much less concerning, as commenters later identified it as a crawfish hole.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, the original poster asked, "Is this a Mud dauber nest? I'm in west central Louisiana. Thanks for any help!"

Photo Credit: Reddit



Mud daubers are wasps known for building nests out of mud, and spotting a fresh clump near a house could easily make a homeowner or tenant wonder whether stinging insects had moved in.

"I have only lived here for like 6 months," OP explained.

One commenter stated, "That is a crawfish hole. Nothing to worry about."

It was likely a burrow made by a crawfish pushing wet soil up from below ground.

Why does it matter?

Not every unusual mud formation signals a pest emergency.

Because crawfish seek out moisture, a burrow like this can reveal something about yard conditions as much as local wildlife.

"If you have a consistently wet yard, expect to see these everywhere," one commenter added.

Irrigation, overwatering, poor grading, compacted soil, and development that changes how water moves through a neighborhood can all create soggier conditions around homes.

When that happens, wildlife that would normally remain farther from people can start showing up right next to foundations, driveways, and lawns.

Misidentifying harmless wildlife can lead to unnecessary panic or pesticide use.

"Please do not call pest control. Animals deserve to be a part of the environment we continue to pollute," one commenter pleaded. "If they aren't causing any structural or cosmetic damage to the home, please leave them be."

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