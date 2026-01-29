  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists raise alarm over potential new threat lurking in our water — here's what you need to know

Traditional monitoring can't pick up on these compounds.

by Michelle Rochniak
Research has suggested that microplastics could be affecting water in an invisible yet very concerning way.

Photo Credit: iStock

What's happening?

Environment+Energy Leader reported that microplastics aren't just causing harm as tiny visible particles. They're also breaking down into microplastic-derived dissolved organic matter, or MPs-DOM.

This breakdown occurs when microplastics are exposed to sunlight, heat, and operational stress. Troublingly, filtration systems don't differentiate between non-plastic and plastic organic matter. 

If researchers and companies don't work together to address the spread of MPs-DOM, water supplies will be at risk.

Why is MPs-DOM concerning?

MPs-DOM can alter water chemistry, which spells trouble for efforts that keep water safe. 

E+E Leader reported that traditional monitoring can't pick up on these compounds. The outlet said water might seem "in compliance" with safety standards when it otherwise isn't. 

Microplastics are already everywhere. A 2025 study found that these tiny plastic particles can make their way into food after using a plastic food container once. Once microplastics are in a person's body, they can increase that person's risk of multiple kinds of cancer.

Knowing that MPs-DOM exists might make it seem as though the microplastic problem is only getting worse. While that's true to some extent, awareness of MPs-DOM is a part of the solution. 

Now that researchers have defined the issue, they can work toward understanding how to, among other things, filter it out of water.

What's being done about MPs-DOM?

E+E Leader emphasized that further research into MPs-DOM is essential. Companies can also act proactively to prevent water contamination before it happens. Getting a handle on this sooner rather than later could help address other invisible yet impactful pollutants.

Dealing with this on a personal level can also be tricky. While there are ways to decrease exposure to microplastics, you can't really avoid them completely, even if you had all the money in the world.

But minimizing your contact with microplastics is still a win. You could buy a reusable metal or glass water bottle, or bring a small tote bag with you to the grocery store for produce instead of using the small plastic bags.

