Forager dubs California bay the 'mouthwash tree' after revealing its surprisingly useful gifts

"That is the mintiest, freshest breath I've ever experienced."

Foraging creator Robin Greenfield's latest video highlights the "mouthwash tree," which can freshen breath, clean the mouth, and even act as a natural toothbrush in a pinch.

What happened?

In a recent Instagram Reel, Greenfield (@robin.greenfield) shared California bay in a local Southern California park and highlighted several ways it can be used.

"California Bay shares the gifts of oral hygiene, bay leaves, nuts and more!" Greenfield wrote in the caption.

"Mouthwash for free, on a tree?" Greenfield asks as he opens the video, "Absolutely."

Greenfield touts the tree as anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, and superior to any store-bought product. Of course, it's also all natural, as he notes. Using the tree to achieve all that is very simple.

The creator chews up the leaves, swishes them all around, and his face reveals just how intense the leaves are.

"Whoo…that is the mintiest, freshest breath I've ever experienced, ohhhh," Greenfield reacts as he doesn't even try to hide the strength of the California bay.

He then refers to it as "the toothbrush tree," while taking a small stick and brushing away some of the leaves that got stuck in his teeth as the video closes.

In the comments section, users clarified that the correct move is to spit out the leaves.

Why does it matter?

Learning that certain plants may have practical properties can make everyday routines feel a little less reliant on packaged goods.

When people become more familiar with native or regional plants, they may be more likely to value and protect local ecosystems. Still, wild foraging is not something to take lightly.

Proper plant identification matters, and "natural" does not automatically mean safe for every person or every use. With precautions, though, Greenfield shows that there are powerful all-natural remedies available to resourceful foragers.

What are people saying?

The comments suggested viewers were open to its benefits, but also preached caution.

"Oooohhh careful with momma bay folks…maybe start with 1/4 leaf," a user suggested.

Another commenter agreed, and pointed to how different people might be affected by the same plant.

"It can be way too strong for some people and even a small amount can give them a serious headache," a viewer wrote. "But for others, it can help a headache."

The variety of potential responses was the key takeaway for that commenter.

"The important thing is it's not one size fits all with most herbal medicines," they added.

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