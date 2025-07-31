Officials announce major land purchase with surprising purpose in mind: 'It's very exciting'

"It's a great picture of how we can leverage state and federal funding."

A county in California recently purchased a major stretch of land that is key to the survival of several at-risk and threatened species.

Placer County recently finalized the purchase of 264 acres of land, known as Mourier West, for just over $3 million. The purchase was funded by a grant from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife — funding that seeks to balance the region's rapid development with meaningful conservation.

Once farmland, Mourier West now features remnants of agricultural infrastructure such as rice field levees, which have turned into active wetlands. These seasonal wetlands now support dozens of vernal pools, which are crucial habitats for rare species, like the threatened vernal pool fairy shrimp. The area also supports more than a dozen other species of concern, according to CBS Sacramento.

"Mourier West provides habitat for 14 special status wildlife species and has vernal pool fairy shrimp in 50 wetlands on the property," a statement by Placer County read.

Mourier West contains approximately 30 acres of vernal pools and wetlands. It also houses 10 acres of a local creek with "a lush riparian area and naturally regenerating oak trees," according to the statement.

This $3 million investment in conservation will help maintain biodiversity in the local region, safeguard critical wildlife habitats, and ensure the long-term health of natural water systems like local creeks and riparian areas. Protecting and restoring wetlands also helps boost carbon storage, improves water resilience, and provides a buffer for local communities from climate-related weather impacts like flooding and drought.

Officials tell CBS Sacramento a management plan is now being developed to ensure long-term habitat protection.

"It's very exciting," Placer County District 2 supervisor Shanti Landon told CBS Sacramento. "It's a great picture of how we can leverage state and federal funding for something at the local level."

This effort contributes to California's 30x30 initiative, which aims to conserve 30% of the state's lands and coastal waters by 2030. To date, the county's conservation program has protected about 4,800 acres — and hopes to grow that number to several tens of thousands soon.

